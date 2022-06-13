ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairemont seniors miss having a center of their own; they may soon get one

San Diego Union-Tribune
Errrverybodi Line Dancing, a group of senior line dance students, practice recently in a tennis court at the North Clairemont Recreation Center in San Diego. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

It's a late Wednesday morning in the park surrounding the North Clairemont Recreation Center. A toddler runs around the playground with her dad, a group of teens share snacks while playing board games on a cluster of picnic tables and a young man practices his skateboarding skills on the green pavement of a tennis court.

Meanwhile, several seniors walk along the paved path circling the grassy field, some with a friend, partner or pet, but most just enjoying the breezy day alone.

It wasn't too long ago that Clairemont's older adults had a place to call their own where they could socialize with friends.

At the Cathy Hopper Clairemont Friendship Center on Bannock Avenue, instructors taught chair yoga and other exercise classes to help the community remain active, and oversaw art lessons for those wanting to embrace their creative side. There was also space for groups of seniors to play bridge and cribbage or piece together intricate puzzles.

But the center closed during the pandemic and it lost the nonprofit that operated it. Now community members and elected officials are hoping to breathe new life into the decades-old senior center.

Clairemont resident Nancy Hartley had used the center since she retired in 2011, including for line dancing classes that fellow students would sometimes bring their grandkids to. Although the dance group has recently started practicing at the North Clairemont Recreation Center tennis court next door, it doesn't have the same sense of community as the senior center did.

"It's intergenerational, it was just a hub of activity," the 74-year-old said. "Now, without it, it has created a vacuum."

As his second and final term inches into its last months, District 6 Councilmember Chris Cate still hopes to complete one goal: to open a sustainable senior center in the Clairemont neighborhood.

Senior center site was once the neighborhood hub

Two separate organizations have overseen the Clairemont senior center building over the last five decades.

First, there was a nonprofit called LiveWell San Diego — not to be confused with the county's Live Well San Diego health initiative and programs — which ran the center for about 40 years. They were succeeded by Lutheran Social Services.

Hartley was chair of the Clairemont Town Council's senior center task force that helped with the transition to LSS, and along with the rest of the team, helped to get the facility repaired and build out a schedule of activities.

"It hadn't been maintained on the inside for a long time, there were lots of problems — electrical, maintenance, all kinds of problems," Hartley said.

By the time the task force completed its work, the schedule of activities was robust and included writing workshops, technology lessons in a brand new computer lab and a lunch lecture series.

Then the pandemic hit and the center shuttered its doors. Lutheran Social Services was no longer able to pay its rent during the long closure, Hartley said.

The facility is temporarily being used as a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 patients, but the hope is to possibly reopen it sometime after the contract with the state ends in the fall.

Why are senior centers needed?

The population of people 60 and older is increasing in the region as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age. There are 34,130 people age 60 and older living in District 6 , which encompasses Clairemont, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. That demographic is expected to rise to 44,920 — a nearly 32 percent increase — by 2035.

"The neighborhood itself is an older community, a large population of individuals who are living there are retirees," Cate said.

Senior centers have long been used as safe havens for older adults.

"Every senior really deserves to have someone they can turn to and trust, and we really believe that senior centers are part of that, not the entirety, but a big part of that," said Rich Israel, chief executive officer of the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

The centers are particularly important for those who are less likely to live in senior housing communities — which tend to have a hefty price tag — including those who have low or middle incomes and communities of color, Dr. Dilip Jeste said. He is the UC San Diego psychiatry professor specializing in aging and senior associate dean for Healthy Aging and Senior Care.

Through the various programs they offer, senior centers have been shown to help older adults maintain or improve their physical, mental and cognitive health. In doing so, that can help them age in place longer and decrease the long-term health care costs associated with nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

"The local communities should do whatever they can to support senior centers," Jeste said via email.

As with other senior centers, facilities like the one in Clairemont can also be a social hub for older adults.

When Linda Quint, 69, and her husband first moved to Clairemont from Pacific Beach, they didn't really know anyone. She found out about the senior center through a friend who was teaching a chair yoga class there.

Soon, she became a regular student at the class, and would hang out after it to do puzzles, which allowed her to make new friends with a close-knit community nearby.

"I noticed it's named after someone and it's a 'friendship center', and it seemed like it was just that — a friendship center," Quint said. "A lot of the ladies in the class knew each other, and it sounds like they knew each other for years."

Without the a local senior center, Quint said she's felt extremely lonely.

"I miss the fellowship of meeting and being at the exercise class," she said. "It was a great class — seniors really needed that particular exercise class. To a lot of them it was a lifesaver."

Nancy Hartley (center), a member of the Errrverybodi Line Dancing group, dances during practice in a tennis court at the North Clairemont Recreation Center San Diego, CA on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Before the pandemic, the group would hold practice at senior center nearby, which is currently being used as a monoclonal antibody treatment facility. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Will the third time be the charm?

The City of San Diego and Cate's office are looking for an organization to step in and run a senior center in Clairemont long-term.

"It takes dedication — a dedicated person and a dedicated team — to keep up with the programming," Cate said.

The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation is working with the city in a collaborative effort to bring a senior center back to Clairemont, CEO Israel said. The nonprofit has received a $25,000 donation from The Payne Family Foundation to assess and build a Clairemont Action Plan for a senior center in the neighborhood.

SDSCF is also discussing a contribution of $100,000 from its Empower San Diego Senior Center Grants program toward a senior center solution for Clairemont, money it received through a commitment of $2 million over the course of four years from the Sahm Family Foundation.

Israel said the decision is still pending approval from SDSCF's grants committee and while they're considering the former facility, they are also looking for other location options.

Clairemont resident Buck Amador said he supports efforts to reopen the facility.

During his recent walk around the adjacent park, the 94-year-old said he had moved from Anaheim to San Diego four years ago to be closer to his two sons. Because of the social distancing during the pandemic, Amador hasn't had a chance to make many local friends outside his family.

Reopening the facility, he said, would help him to meet more people his age and participate in active groups.

"It would give us seniors something to do, and it's good place to go — it's close — and it would be a lot healthier," Amador said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
