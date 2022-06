PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On July 23, the Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle in Shadyside will close as the plaza enters the next phase of development. "The Giant Eagle supermarket located at 6320 Shakespeare Street will close to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 as ECHO Realty undertakes its next steps in its redevelopment plans for the plaza," Giant Eagle said in a statement provided to KDKA. In the wake of the closure, Giant Eagle is taking steps to help those who depend on the store to make sure they're taken care of while the new supermarket is being...

