Washington-7 state representative Maxine Grad, Moretown is stepping down after 22 years leaving open a seat in the Vermont Legislature representing Washington 7, which includes Warren, Waitsfield, Moretown, Duxbury and Fayston which is a two-member district. Kari Dolan (D) is running for reelection for the other seat This week, The Valley Reporter spoke with both of the other candidates for Washington County’s state rep who have thrown their hats in the ring so far -- Dara Torre (D) and Rebecca Baruzzi (I). (See pg. X for an interview with Baruzzi).

MORETOWN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO