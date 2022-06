The Legacy Community at Clover Blossom is hosting a class series once a week at 2:00 p.m. to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The Clover Blossom Community is one of the only communities in Rochester that is SAGE platinum certified. SAGE is the oldest and largest non-profit organization that draws the focus on issues surrounding LGBTQ+ aging, while providing the necessary resources to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ seniors.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO