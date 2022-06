If you want to enhance your productivity or gaming performance on a Chromebook, getting a mouse is a good idea. Mice are more ergonomic than touchpads and can be faster in completing tasks. And while the selection of mice that play well with Chromebooks isn’t as expansive as those compatible with Windows or macOS, there are still several excellent options on the market. Choosing the right one can be tricky, considering that some mice have a unique look and feel while others are just the standard style. But you don’t have to go looking for the right one. We’ve rounded up the best mice for Chromebooks right here.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO