Find out the top players who are on the 2022 Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys tennis team

The Wichita area featured some of the best high school boys tennis players in the state of Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 All-Metro boys tennis team.

The All-Metro squad consists of the three top singles players, two top doubles teams and the top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based on season-long performance with an emphasis on postseason finishes.

Wichita Collegiate senior Nick Grabon, who won the Class 3-1A singles state championship with a perfect 26-0 season record, was picked as the All-Metro Player of the Year for boys tennis this season.

Below is the full team:

2022 Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys tennis team

Nick Grabon, Wichita Collegiate senior

No one could touch Grabon during his perfect senior season, which ended with a 26-0 record and the Class 3-1A singles state championship. Not only did Grabon avoid losing a single set against elite competition throughout the entire season, he only dropped a total of 26 games in 26 matches. Grabon didn’t drop a single game in the postseason until the state championship match, where he dispatched previously-unbeaten Peyton Ryan in a 7-5, 6-0 victory. It was sweet redemption for Grabon after losing a third-set tiebreaker in the state championship match as a junior. It was the perfect ending to his competitive tennis career, as Grabon, a two-time All-Metro pick, plans to focus on his academic career on a scholarship to Northwestern to study industrial engineering.

Harris Kossover, Maize South senior

After years of knocking on the door of a team state championship, Maize South finally broke through this season with the program’s first team state title with Kossover playing a large role as the top singles player. The Emporia State signee topped off his career with a third-place finish in singles at the Class 5A state tournament, ending with a decisive win in a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Maize’s Sam Ritchie in the third-place match. Kossover finished the season with a 33-4 record, which included an AV-CTL Div. I singles championship and a Class 5A regional singles championship.

Barrett Steven, Bishop Carroll junior

The City League singles champion didn’t have the postseason finish he was looking for in his junior year, but few could match the body of work he accomplished in a 29-6 season in singles play. After a runner-up finish at regionals set up a showdown against the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals, Steven had to settle for a seventh-place finish in the consolation bracket at the Class 5A state tournament. He is now a two-time All-Metro selection after earning the honor with his older brother in doubles following their third-place finish at state last season.

Grayson Wright (senior) and Mitchell Krumm (junior), Maize South

It was a bittersweet feeling for Wright at the Class 5A state tournament. On one hand, he returned to the state championship doubles match but lost. On the other, he was a senior leader who helped propel Maize South to its first team state championship in program history. Wright, a Kansas Wesleyan signee and two-time All-Metro pick, had a two-year reign as one-half of the best doubles team in Wichita, as he was superb with his older brother Garrison last season, then teamed up with Krumm, a junior, this season to finish with a 33-4 record that once again included AV-CTL Div. I and regional doubles titles.

The Wichita Collegiate boys tennis team won its third straight Class 3-1A team state championship this season. Dave Hawley/Courtesy

Charlie Dunne (senior) and Charlie Nolan (senior), Wichita Collegiate

Collegiate won its third straight Class 3-1A team state championship and 26th overall, thanks in part to a run to the finals by its top doubles team of two Charlies. Nolan, a two-time All-Metro pick, was one-half of the defending doubles state championship team, but a Kansas City Christian pairing proved too much to overcome in the finals at the regional and state tournament. Dunne and Nolan lost 6-4, 6-3 in the state finals to conclude a 16-3 season, where all three of their losses together came to state championship teams.

The Maize South boys tennis team celebrates the program’s first team state championship after the Mavericks won the Class 5A team title in Topeka on Saturday. Kathy Rodriguez/Courtesy

Ian Clifton, Maize South coach

Maize South is no stranger to state hardware, but the Mavericks had never been able to break through for the title. Until this year. With Clifton as the team’s first-year coach, Maize South finally brought home the elusive Class 5A team state championship with all four of its entries qualifying for state and scoring. The team included senior Harris Kossover (third in singles), senior Grayson Wright (second in doubles), junior Mitchell Krumm (second in doubles), senior Noah Rodriguez (ninth in doubles), freshman Hudson Grizzell (ninth in doubles) and sophomore Logan Garrison (singles).

All-Metro second team

Carter Drumwright, Wichita Collegiate freshman

Paul Jittawait, Andover sophomore

Max Kice, Wichita Classical senior

Sam Richie, Maize junior

Seth Newton, senior, and Blake Wilson, junior, Andover Central

Landon Metzger, senior, and D.J. Middleton, senior, Circle

Micah Dahlsten, junior, and Asher Deutschendorf, freshman, Hesston

Justin Franz, junior, and Otis Musser, junior, Newton

Dave Hawley, Wichita Collegiate coach

All-Metro third team

Hayden Greene, El Dorado senior

J.J. Henderson, Wichita Trinity Academy junior

Jack Judkins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Trevor Sweat, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Isaac Huber, sophomore, and Cameron Strickland, junior, Andover Central

Mark Feng, senior, and Sky Fujinuma, sophomore, Wichita Collegiate

Scott Simmons, senior, and Isaak Bowman, junior, Derby

Hudson Grizzell, freshman, and Noah Rodriguez, senior, Maize South

Michael Bond, Wichita Trinity Academy coach