ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Find out the top players who are on the 2022 Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys tennis team

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beIki_0g92Ib1L00

The Wichita area featured some of the best high school boys tennis players in the state of Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 All-Metro boys tennis team.

The All-Metro squad consists of the three top singles players, two top doubles teams and the top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based on season-long performance with an emphasis on postseason finishes.

Wichita Collegiate senior Nick Grabon, who won the Class 3-1A singles state championship with a perfect 26-0 season record, was picked as the All-Metro Player of the Year for boys tennis this season.

Below is the full team:

2022 Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys tennis team

Nick Grabon, Wichita Collegiate senior

No one could touch Grabon during his perfect senior season, which ended with a 26-0 record and the Class 3-1A singles state championship. Not only did Grabon avoid losing a single set against elite competition throughout the entire season, he only dropped a total of 26 games in 26 matches. Grabon didn’t drop a single game in the postseason until the state championship match, where he dispatched previously-unbeaten Peyton Ryan in a 7-5, 6-0 victory. It was sweet redemption for Grabon after losing a third-set tiebreaker in the state championship match as a junior. It was the perfect ending to his competitive tennis career, as Grabon, a two-time All-Metro pick, plans to focus on his academic career on a scholarship to Northwestern to study industrial engineering.

Harris Kossover, Maize South senior

After years of knocking on the door of a team state championship, Maize South finally broke through this season with the program’s first team state title with Kossover playing a large role as the top singles player. The Emporia State signee topped off his career with a third-place finish in singles at the Class 5A state tournament, ending with a decisive win in a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Maize’s Sam Ritchie in the third-place match. Kossover finished the season with a 33-4 record, which included an AV-CTL Div. I singles championship and a Class 5A regional singles championship.

Barrett Steven, Bishop Carroll junior

The City League singles champion didn’t have the postseason finish he was looking for in his junior year, but few could match the body of work he accomplished in a 29-6 season in singles play. After a runner-up finish at regionals set up a showdown against the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals, Steven had to settle for a seventh-place finish in the consolation bracket at the Class 5A state tournament. He is now a two-time All-Metro selection after earning the honor with his older brother in doubles following their third-place finish at state last season.

Grayson Wright (senior) and Mitchell Krumm (junior), Maize South

It was a bittersweet feeling for Wright at the Class 5A state tournament. On one hand, he returned to the state championship doubles match but lost. On the other, he was a senior leader who helped propel Maize South to its first team state championship in program history. Wright, a Kansas Wesleyan signee and two-time All-Metro pick, had a two-year reign as one-half of the best doubles team in Wichita, as he was superb with his older brother Garrison last season, then teamed up with Krumm, a junior, this season to finish with a 33-4 record that once again included AV-CTL Div. I and regional doubles titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cWXJ_0g92Ib1L00
The Wichita Collegiate boys tennis team won its third straight Class 3-1A team state championship this season. Dave Hawley/Courtesy

Charlie Dunne (senior) and Charlie Nolan (senior), Wichita Collegiate

Collegiate won its third straight Class 3-1A team state championship and 26th overall, thanks in part to a run to the finals by its top doubles team of two Charlies. Nolan, a two-time All-Metro pick, was one-half of the defending doubles state championship team, but a Kansas City Christian pairing proved too much to overcome in the finals at the regional and state tournament. Dunne and Nolan lost 6-4, 6-3 in the state finals to conclude a 16-3 season, where all three of their losses together came to state championship teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3pOT_0g92Ib1L00
The Maize South boys tennis team celebrates the program’s first team state championship after the Mavericks won the Class 5A team title in Topeka on Saturday. Kathy Rodriguez/Courtesy

Ian Clifton, Maize South coach

Maize South is no stranger to state hardware, but the Mavericks had never been able to break through for the title. Until this year. With Clifton as the team’s first-year coach, Maize South finally brought home the elusive Class 5A team state championship with all four of its entries qualifying for state and scoring. The team included senior Harris Kossover (third in singles), senior Grayson Wright (second in doubles), junior Mitchell Krumm (second in doubles), senior Noah Rodriguez (ninth in doubles), freshman Hudson Grizzell (ninth in doubles) and sophomore Logan Garrison (singles).

All-Metro second team

Carter Drumwright, Wichita Collegiate freshman

Paul Jittawait, Andover sophomore

Max Kice, Wichita Classical senior

Sam Richie, Maize junior

Seth Newton, senior, and Blake Wilson, junior, Andover Central

Landon Metzger, senior, and D.J. Middleton, senior, Circle

Micah Dahlsten, junior, and Asher Deutschendorf, freshman, Hesston

Justin Franz, junior, and Otis Musser, junior, Newton

Dave Hawley, Wichita Collegiate coach

All-Metro third team

Hayden Greene, El Dorado senior

J.J. Henderson, Wichita Trinity Academy junior

Jack Judkins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Trevor Sweat, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Isaac Huber, sophomore, and Cameron Strickland, junior, Andover Central

Mark Feng, senior, and Sky Fujinuma, sophomore, Wichita Collegiate

Scott Simmons, senior, and Isaak Bowman, junior, Derby

Hudson Grizzell, freshman, and Noah Rodriguez, senior, Maize South

Michael Bond, Wichita Trinity Academy coach

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Shaq Morris returning to Wichita State to play for Aftershocks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shaquille Morris, who was at the center of the controversy surrounding former Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall before Marshall resigned in 2020, is returning to campus. Morris will play for the Aftershocks, a team of WSU alumni, in The Basketball Tournament this summer, the team announced Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Six new American Conference schools joining in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the six schools who have agreed to leave Conference USA for the American will begin play in the 2023-24 season. The schools joining Wichita State and eight others in the AAC are Texas-San Antonio, Charlotte, Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas, Rice and Florida Atlantic.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Sedgwick, KS
Sports
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Andover, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat: Zach Wittenberg heads to K-State

It’s not every day you’re good enough to play for your childhood team. It’s also not every day you get that opportunity to play for your favorite childhood team. For El Dorado and Butler’s Zach Wittenberg, all of his hard work over the last half decade is paying off as he’ll get to play football at Kansas State University.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt

Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority. Updated: 3 hours ago. The family of the 17-year-old who died while in JIAC custody is moving forward with legal action...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Michael Bond
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Racers with Bikers Across Kansas not deterred by heat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Many racers are thrilled to be back for Bike Across Kansas (BAK) after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but this year’s event has come with its challenges, mainly the weather. On Tuesday, June 14, in Hutchinson, Harley’s Bicycles organized a community event with partners to hand out much-needed cold drinks, […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Tennis Players
Hutch Post

Pit master from Hutchinson included in Kansas Tourism BBQ video

TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has released a new Story Series episode, this time showcasing Kansas barbecue pit masters and mouth-watering smoked meat from across the state. One of the featured pit masters is Ryan Collum from Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson. You can watch the video here!
KWCH.com

Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street was down to one lane Tuesday afternoon in south Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill made the road slick for drivers. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area was from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
299
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy