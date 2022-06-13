ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland County Executive Calls out NYS for Lack of Support in Spring Valley Code Enforcement

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 2 days ago

The owners of a Spring Valley apartment complex that was handed more than more than 100 building and safety code violations following a fire are suing the...

www.wrcr.com

Comments / 3

Related
rcbizjournal.com

Spring Valley Resident Charged With Defrauding US Small Business Administration Of $1.6 Million; BCW Marsha Gordon On Blue Ribbon Panel; Briefs

Spring Valley Resident Charged With Defrauding US Small Business Administration Of $1.6 Million. Spring Valley resident Elizier Scher faces a charge of wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration of more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The 33-year-old, who prosecutors said...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Valley, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Spring Valley, NY
State
New York State
County
Rockland County, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Felony Guilty Plea of Long Island Man for Fraudulently Obtaining Disability Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Anthony Ragusa, 52, formerly of Huntington, NY, for fraudulently collecting more than $200,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) charged that from 2013 to 2020, Ragusa falsely represented to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) that he was unable to work and perform daily activities as a result of injuries caused by a 2013 fall. While collecting disability benefits and purportedly disabled, Ragusa was still the president and owner of WhiteStar Limousine — where he continued to earn income — and an avid weightlifter, as shown in numerous social media photos and videos of him lifting heavy weights on the internet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Expect Delays: Lane Closure Planned On Stretch Of I-84 In Dutchess County

State officials have advised motorists to expect delays due to a planned lane closure on a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley. Motorists in Dutchess County should expect one lane to close along I-84 westbound between Exit 46 (US Route 9) in East Fishkill and Exit 44 (State Route 52) in Fishkill, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, June 14.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
marketplace.org

New York State expected to enact pay transparency law

A bill that would require employers in the state of New York to list salary ranges for open positions now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk, where it’s expected to get her stamp of approval. It’s the latest bill as a growing number of states and localities enact...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Primary Elections to be Held in Orange County

The Commissioners of Elections would like to inform voters that a Primary Elections for enrolled members of the Democratic and Republican party will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and poll sites throughout the County will be open 6am to 9pm. Orange County will be participating in Early Voting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Enforcement#The Department Of State#Patch Com
WestfairOnline

Spring Valley businessman accused in $1.6M disaster fund fraud

A Rockland businessman was arrested June 9 on charges that he ripped off a Covid-19 disaster relief program for $1.6 million loaned to nearly a dozen similarly-named entities. A federal grand jury in White Plains indicted Eliezer Scher, 33, of Spring Valley, on one count of wire fraud. Scher entered a plea of not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hudsonvalleypress.com

Another Racist Incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH — Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey, and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident which occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:. “Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Jumps From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Police Say

A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski,...
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Lincoln Equities Group Makes Changes To Distribution Center Project Proposed For Executive Park In Valley Cottage

Applicant Lowered Height On Proposed Building; Eliminates Need To Go To Zoning Board of Appeals. A developer proposing to build a huge warehouse in Valley Cottage off Route 303 has come up with an amended plan after twice being told by the Town of Clarkstown Planning Board that the project was problematic in terms of traffic and scale.
CLARKSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy