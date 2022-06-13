ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Applegate Zoo’s residents to get more support, following vote by Merced leaders

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SabCk_0g92ITuP00

Applegate Park Zoo and the creatures who call it home secured a show of support from Merced leaders Monday night, as the City Council gave the green light to a hire a much-needed new zookeeper.

According to city officials, a third full-time zookeeper is just what the zoo needs to alleviate many of its woes.

The new position was made possible by a grant from the Daniel R. Martin Family Foundation. Merced officials were approached by a member of the foundation last year who inquired about helping to ease the zoo’s most pressing needs.

“The foundation was remarkable in how they went about it,” Parks and Community Services Director Christopher Jensen told the Sun-Star. “We’re very grateful.”

Conversations between the foundation and zoo staff showed that what the facility could use most was a third full-time zookeeper.

The facility is currently staffed by just two full-time employees that oversee the feeding, habitat maintenance and veterinary care of 67 animals that range from deer to bears to birds.

“Although they’re amazing individuals, they only have so much energy they can provide toward the animals,” Jensen said . “A zoo does not stop operation on Friday at five o’clock.”

Part-time workers also help keep the zoo running, but officials say the city has struggled to retain those employees.

“They turn over every year,” Jensen said while addressing the City Council Monday. “From a sustainability standpoint, it made most sense going with a full time third zookeeper.”

Recruitment for Merced’s third zookeeper is anticipated to kick off in July. The Daniel R. Martin Foundation’s donation of $120,000 over the course of three years, or $40,000 annually, will help pay for the new hire.

Salary expenses and benefits not covered by the foundation will be paid for by the city. That cost is anticipated at about $113,200 during the three-year period compared to the foundation’s total donation of $120,000.

If the position is still filled at the end of the three-year grant, part-time positions at the zoo will likely be reduced to retain the full-time zookeeper. The city will also seek additional funding sources to sustain the position, Jensen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPyLP_0g92ITuP00
Mule deer rest in the shade at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

New and improved amenities coming

Merced officials say they hope to improve both the quality of life for the animals who live at the zoo and the experience of the visitors who care for them.

“We put a lot of money into training and hiring new staff. This will allow us to reduce our retention issues and better serve our zoo and our community,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz told the City Council Monday.

Once hired, Merced’s new zookeeper will help improve facility upkeep, create continuity in zoo services and reduce costs caused by large repairs, according to city staff. The full-time position is also expected to help better animal care and allow for additional staff development.

Merced staff will be looking to recruit someone that not only has ample experience in animal care, but is eager to educate the community about the zoo’s creatures, Jensen said.

The hope is that the new hire will leverage innovative ways to teach Mercedians about the animals in their backyard at Applegate Park, such as creating new virtual and in-person classes.

Applegate Park Zoo homes rescue animals who must live at the facility for the remainder of their life. Most are native wildlife species that come to the zoo on the recommendation of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Those zoo inhabitants also received a boost last year when elected officials allocated $2 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve facilities.

Jensen said those dollars will help with essential upgrades to infrastructure, electricity and plumbing.

Funds will also go toward further improving the zoo for visitors. Plans include adding shading and seating to make a visit more comfortable for guests, as well as and enhancing educational opportunities.

Ambitions for the zoo additionally include relocating its black bears, Missy and Windfall, to better highlight the animals as a popular staple at the zoo.

Other beloved creatures slated to benefit from upcoming improvements at Applegate Park Zoo are tortoises Ellie and Elroy, capuchin monkeys Kokomo and Cheena, and Julie the coyote.

The Merced community can further support the animals by volunteering. The zoo is especially in need of individuals who are able to commit to long-term volunteering on a regular basis, Jensen said.

Applegate Park Zoo also has an Amazon wish list of needed supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTBom_0g92ITuP00
A tortoise munches on grass in animal closure at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWhD5_0g92ITuP00
Multiple birds walk around an animal enclosure at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2ODv_0g92ITuP00
A goat looks at visitors while standing on top of a tree stump at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsideconnect.com

Merced County Fair gets back to business

A two-year absence came to an end last week when the Merced County Fair opened their gates once again and welcomed visitors back for all the frivolity they could stand. “We are just glad to back and doing what we do best,” said Merced County Fair CEO Teresa Burrola.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
sjvsun.com

Fresno pulls support of Advance Peace over staff arrests in gang sweep, threats against lawmakers

The controversial anti-gun violence program Advance Peace is on the outs with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration, top-ranking city officials announced on Wednesday. The program, pioneered in Richmond, Calif. and currently operated locally by the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC), offers an 18-month fellowship which targets likely gang shooters to remove them from the cycle of gun violence.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

City of Fresno Anticipates Big Fuel Bill Increase

City of Fresno budget hearings started Monday, and the city anticipates feeling the pain just like its citizens — higher fuel costs. Budget documents indicate the city will spend $900,000 more in fuel, but that is just an estimate. The budget also calls for the appropriation of $750,000 as a reserve for the ever-increasing gas prices.
FRESNO, CA
peapix.com

A fire department ladder truck in Fresno, California

A fire department ladder truck in Fresno, California. Not every representation of Old Glory is capable of rippling majestically in the wind. This patriotic grill is on a ladder truck in the Fresno, California, fire department fleet. Flag Day was first conceived in 1861, with a single celebration in Hartford, Connecticut, and the idea of an official holiday temporarily died out. But by the 1880s the observance was catching on as a Wisconsin school teacher promoted it around the country. Finally, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 Flag Day. How will you celebrate?
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Four Central Valley Women Tragically Killed in Monterey County Collision

Four women from Central Valley tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision in Monterey County. The devastating accident occurred Monday morning, sometime before 6:20 a.m., south of Monterey on June 13, 2022. reports it happened near the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The California Highway Patrol arrived...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Our Zoo#Plumbing#Birds#Applegate Park Zoo#The City Council#The Sun Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
934
Followers
88
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy