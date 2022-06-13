Applegate Zoo’s residents to get more support, following vote by Merced leaders

Applegate Park Zoo and the creatures who call it home secured a show of support from Merced leaders Monday night, as the City Council gave the green light to a hire a much-needed new zookeeper.

According to city officials, a third full-time zookeeper is just what the zoo needs to alleviate many of its woes.

The new position was made possible by a grant from the Daniel R. Martin Family Foundation. Merced officials were approached by a member of the foundation last year who inquired about helping to ease the zoo’s most pressing needs.

“The foundation was remarkable in how they went about it,” Parks and Community Services Director Christopher Jensen told the Sun-Star. “We’re very grateful.”

Conversations between the foundation and zoo staff showed that what the facility could use most was a third full-time zookeeper.

The facility is currently staffed by just two full-time employees that oversee the feeding, habitat maintenance and veterinary care of 67 animals that range from deer to bears to birds.

“Although they’re amazing individuals, they only have so much energy they can provide toward the animals,” Jensen said . “A zoo does not stop operation on Friday at five o’clock.”

Part-time workers also help keep the zoo running, but officials say the city has struggled to retain those employees.

“They turn over every year,” Jensen said while addressing the City Council Monday. “From a sustainability standpoint, it made most sense going with a full time third zookeeper.”

Recruitment for Merced’s third zookeeper is anticipated to kick off in July. The Daniel R. Martin Foundation’s donation of $120,000 over the course of three years, or $40,000 annually, will help pay for the new hire.

Salary expenses and benefits not covered by the foundation will be paid for by the city. That cost is anticipated at about $113,200 during the three-year period compared to the foundation’s total donation of $120,000.

If the position is still filled at the end of the three-year grant, part-time positions at the zoo will likely be reduced to retain the full-time zookeeper. The city will also seek additional funding sources to sustain the position, Jensen said.

Mule deer rest in the shade at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

New and improved amenities coming

Merced officials say they hope to improve both the quality of life for the animals who live at the zoo and the experience of the visitors who care for them.

“We put a lot of money into training and hiring new staff. This will allow us to reduce our retention issues and better serve our zoo and our community,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz told the City Council Monday.

Once hired, Merced’s new zookeeper will help improve facility upkeep, create continuity in zoo services and reduce costs caused by large repairs, according to city staff. The full-time position is also expected to help better animal care and allow for additional staff development.

Merced staff will be looking to recruit someone that not only has ample experience in animal care, but is eager to educate the community about the zoo’s creatures, Jensen said.

The hope is that the new hire will leverage innovative ways to teach Mercedians about the animals in their backyard at Applegate Park, such as creating new virtual and in-person classes.

Applegate Park Zoo homes rescue animals who must live at the facility for the remainder of their life. Most are native wildlife species that come to the zoo on the recommendation of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Those zoo inhabitants also received a boost last year when elected officials allocated $2 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve facilities.

Jensen said those dollars will help with essential upgrades to infrastructure, electricity and plumbing.

Funds will also go toward further improving the zoo for visitors. Plans include adding shading and seating to make a visit more comfortable for guests, as well as and enhancing educational opportunities.

Ambitions for the zoo additionally include relocating its black bears, Missy and Windfall, to better highlight the animals as a popular staple at the zoo.

Other beloved creatures slated to benefit from upcoming improvements at Applegate Park Zoo are tortoises Ellie and Elroy, capuchin monkeys Kokomo and Cheena, and Julie the coyote.

The Merced community can further support the animals by volunteering. The zoo is especially in need of individuals who are able to commit to long-term volunteering on a regular basis, Jensen said.

Applegate Park Zoo also has an Amazon wish list of needed supplies.

A tortoise munches on grass in animal closure at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Multiple birds walk around an animal enclosure at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com