HUNTERSVILLE – A rising star in the world of TikTok videos has called Huntersville home for the last four years. Dakota Wright has garnered more than 526,000 followers for enthusiastically describing his order in “food haul” videos, but also from opening up more on his personal life in the last year. As a gay just-turned-30-year-old, he was just announced as one of TikTok’s 12 creators named LGBTQ Trailblazers for Pride Month in June. When not posting videos via his handle @printfairy, Wright is a Realtor by day, and can be easily spotted driving his glitter-lined pink Toyota 4Runner.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO