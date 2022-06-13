ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: June 6-11

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
What a year it has been.

The spring season came to an end Saturday, and thus, put a bow on the 2021-22 sports season in Lenawee County.

So, for the final time this season, here are nominees for Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week. Voting can be done at https://poll.fm/11137803 .

Carson Ritz, Adrian boys golf

The Maples' sophomore finished his season strong at the Division 2 state meet at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

On Day 1, Ritz shot a 77 to put him in 23rd, but Day 2 he carded a 72 to give him a total score of 149 and rocket him all the way up to fourth in the state.

Jalen Stelzer, Clinton baseball

The freshman continued to tear it up from the plate for the Redwolves as he helped lead Clinton to a regional championship.

In the regional final against Hudson, he went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. In the regional semifinal at Jackson Lumen Christi, between two days, he went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, including a big home run to break the game open on Day 1.

Mason Mueller, Britton Deerfield baseball

Mueller got both of the wins for the Patriots in the regionals, leading the way to a regional championship.

At Camden Frontier against Pittsford, he tossed five innings and struck out seven before going 3 1/3 innings in the championship with two strikeouts. He also added two hits in the quarterfinal loss to Whitmore Lake.

Lauren Keller, Sand Creek softball

Keller was strong in the circle despite taking a 4-1 loss in the regional semifinal against Jonesville.

Three errors led to the Comets runs as Keller didn't allow a hit in the circle while striking out eight.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: June 6-11

Sports
