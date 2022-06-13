ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

VIDEO: NC pizza joint robbed at gunpoint

By Brayden Stamps
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxN8r_0g92Hzzk00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuACj_0g92Hzzk00
The area surrounding 4908 Reynolda Road (Google Maps)

Employees of Marco’s Pizza told police that a black man with a white t-shirt wrapped around his face entered the restaurant before pulling out a handgun and demanding money from the register.

Virginia supermarket was ‘being used as a drop-off’ site for drugs, two men arrested: police

Marco’s Pizza employees complied and the suspect then ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: NC burglary caught on camera

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Thousands of dollars in high-end handbags, sunglasses and other luxury items were stolen out of a High Point home.  According to a High Point police report, it happened between 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on June 10 in the Meadow Creek community off Johnson Street.  “I didn’t know they ransacked the whole house,” […]
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Nightclub shuttered after June 5 shooting

ABC licenses relinquished; owner and three employees charged. State alcohol law enforcement agents have apparently pulled the plug on an area nightclub after a shooting earlier this month injured two of the business’ patrons. In a formal announcement on Monday, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement declared that the gunfire on...
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Man dies after crash on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A road was closed for hours after a fatal accident in Greensboro. Police say that around 8 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to Alamance Church Road near Bristol Road about a crash. They say that Robert William Sick, 41, of Greensboro, was driving northbound and left the roadway to the right. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
alamancenews.com

Burlington police arrest Mocksville pair in convenience store shooting

Police in Burlington have arrested two individuals for their alleged roles in a shooting that left one person seriously injured at an area convenience store last week. The shooting took place at the gas pumps in front of the convenience store on Monday afternoon, with the shooter driving away. The...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
wschronicle.com

WSPD on pace to seize over 1,000 guns in 2022

In 2020 and 2021 the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) seized 1,000 guns, and with shootings and deadly crime at an all-time high, they’re expected to seize even more than that this year. According to Assistant Chief Wilson Weaver, as of June 6 the WSPD has already seized 509 guns....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy