Major crypto lender Celsius freezes withdrawals as markets tumble

By Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network on Monday froze withdrawals because of "extreme market conditions," in the latest sign of pressure on the sector from tumbling crypto markets. Celsius Network, a significant player in crypto lending, offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit...

The Independent

Crypto crash - latest: Bitcoin withdrawals still blocked by Binance after huge market collapse

Bitcoin has crashed below $24,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020.More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday morning.It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent over the past day.While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company said today.
Fortune

Crypto lender Celsius suspends withdrawals, locking up billions in user funds amid ‘extreme market conditions’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One of the world’s leading crypto lending platforms, Celsius, has paused all transactions and withdrawals across its network, locking away roughly $12 billion in user assets as cryptocurrencies suffered a broad crash over the weekend.
TheStreet

Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street". The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and...
kitco.com

Crypto contagion fears spread after Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell as much as 14% on Monday after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" market conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere. The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with...
The Independent

Crash in cryptocurrency market after lender ‘pauses’ withdrawals

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 20% as part of a crash in the cryptocurrency market after a popular lender froze withdrawals and transfers.BTC fell 17.96% to 23,054.90 dollars over the space of 24 hours, and it has lost 26.29% of its value in seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.This trend can be seen across the cryptocurrency market, with the value of Ethereum (EHM) dropping by 20.52% in 24 hours to 1,215.44 dollars, and Tether (USDT) crashing by 0.03% to just under a dollar (0.9986)..@CelsiusNetwork is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. Acting in the interest of our community...
The Guardian

Bitcoin withdrawals temporarily suspended in volatile day for crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has endured another day of volatility as the Binance exchange temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals and the total value of the digital asset market dipped below $1tn (£820bn), after a cryptocurrency lender stopped customers from taking back their funds. The cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network halted withdrawals...
The Associated Press

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted Monday after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.”. It’s the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens...
kitco.com

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital addresses liquidation rumours

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital said on Wednesday it was committed to working things out, seemingly addressing social media chatter that it is facing liquidation issues. "We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and fully committed to working this out," Su...
The Independent

Celsius collapse: Crypto plunges after withdrawals suspended

The Celsius cryptocurrency has lost nearly 80 per cent of its value amid a major collapse that has wiped more than $400 billion from the crypto market.The CEL token is affiliated with the lending platform Celsius Network, which suspended customer withdrawals on Sunday evening citing “extreme market conditions”.“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honour, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” the company wrote in a blog post on Monday.“We are taking this necessary...
cryptoglobe.com

New York AG: ‘Investors Are Losing Billions Because of Risky Cryptocurrency Investments’

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a warning to New Yorkers about the risks involved in investing in cryptoassets. According to a press release published by the New York Attorney General’s office, investors have lost “hundreds of billions” in digital assets as the crypto markets reach a record low. James issued an alert to New Yorkers, warning them of the dangers of investing in cryptoassets.
Fortune

The Celsius meltdown during crypto’s ‘Black Monday’ risks ‘contagion effect and cascading liquidations,’ top analyst says. Does bankruptcy loom?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One of the cryptocurrency market’s biggest lending platforms, Celsius Network, was near the center of the wipeout this week that recalled epic crashes in more traditional markets such as 1987’s Black Monday, taking the total cryptocurrency market cap below $1 trillion. Between Monday and Tuesday alone, cryptocurrency markets saw over $1 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours.
kitco.com

Crypto giant Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring - CEO

June 15 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday, a sharp contrast to a slew of job cuts by companies operating in the digital currency space. "It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming...
kitco.com

MicroStrategy can withstand bitcoin volatility, CEO says amid 'margin call' fears

June 14 (Reuters) - MicroStrategy (MSTR.O) CEO Michael Saylor said on Tuesday the software firm was capable of withstanding volatility in bitcoin prices after the token slumped to levels that triggered fears of possible liquidation on its leveraged position. MictroStrategy, an aggressive investor in bitcoin, said it borrowed $205 million...
kitco.com

Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low as crypto meltdown deepens

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and deepening a market meltdown sparked by crypto lender Celsius this week freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December...
