Would hardening soft targets curb mass gun violence?

By Tim Steele, Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, a renewed push to change gun laws swept across the country. On Sunday, Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework on a deal, a noteworthy though limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, the accord was embraced by Biden and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.

Did 1994s assault weapons ban cut mass shootings? Yes.

But others still call for hardening so-called soft targets — schools, churches, grocery stores (all sites of recent mass shootings in the US.)

Lewis & Clark Law School Professor Tung Yin told KOIN 6 News that’s not an easy thing to do because of logistics and public resistance.

“Imagine you are at work and you go out for lunch you come back again, you have to clear it with security. And you go out for a break, you come back, you have to clear with security,” he said.

Travelers enter a new TSA screening area during the opening of the Terminal 1 expansion at Los Angeles International Airport on June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Experts say hardening soft targets makes a specific location only hard inside the perimeter. Airports, for instance, are a hard target past the TSA check — but the line to the inspection remains a soft target.

Yin also said there are fundamental issues with the idea of hardening soft targets.

“It’s like with those little balloon animals. You squeeze air out of one part of it and it just goes to another part of the balloon,” he said. “So if we protect some soft targets there’s others that will be unprotected and be inviting targets.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 12

Nathan Woods
2d ago

I think we have a deep cultural problem. If someone has a different opinion on taxes, immigration, guns, etc., you shouldn't hate them. You should ask questions and try to understand them. We should be intellectually generous to our fellow countrymen. Just my opinion.

nightmare 23
2d ago

anywhere that is a GUN-FREE zone will always be a unsafe target. Remember criminals don't follow the law

Chris Bohanon
2d ago

they make it sound like it has to be built like a prison!!! just hire security!! a visual deterrent works!

