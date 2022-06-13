ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Builder planning new life for Tuscola's former Jarman Memorial Hospital

By DEBRA PRESSEY
The News-Gazette
 3 days ago
TUSCOLA — Want to live in a former hospital that’s also a piece of Douglas County’s history?

Here’s your chance: The former three-story Jarman Memorial Hospital at 704 N. Main St., Tuscola, changed hands earlier this year, and is being redeveloped into the future Jarman Plaza — to include new apartments on the upper two stories and commercial space on the ground floor.

Local builder Chris Robinson bought the property from veterinarian Sally Foote and her husband, Tom Wold.

The campus includes the newer 1960s-era former hospital building, along with a smaller building that had been a 1948 addition to the original 1919 Sarah A. Jarman Memorial Hospital. The rest of the original hospital was razed after the new one was built, according to officials at the Douglas County Museum.

Foote and Wold had redeveloped the 1960s hospital building, which closed as a hospital in 1990, into Jarman Center Senior Living, which closed earlier this year. They were also renting out five apartments (which remain) in the older building on the property, Foote said.

Robinson said his plans for the 57,000-square-foot 1960s hospital building include 25 new apartments — to be mostly two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, along with some one-bedroom and studio units, he said.

He’s got extensive plans for the available commercial spaces, to include a variety of amenities for both his tenants and the community.

So far, plans for the various wings on the ground floor include a day care center, a fitness center, a hair salon and office spaces with shared break-room and conference-room spaces, plus a lounge area with a pool table, he said.

The day care center, which is going into what was once the emergency room, is something Robinson said he’s especially excited to be able to offer the community.

As he walks through the building, where construction is in full swing, he points to another space he said would be great for accounting offices and still another where he’d like to bring in a barber shop, he said.

Over the pool table in the lounge will be an old overhead light fixture once used during surgeries — which is currently hanging over an old operating table — both of which are among a handful of medical-equipment items still in the building.

There’s also an old X-ray table that was once used in the hospital. Foote said she and her husband bought it, and during their ownership years, there was once an X-ray business serving former doctors’ offices on the ground floor.

The exterior of the building has already gotten a fresh paint job, and two parking lots have been redone. In the future, Robinson said, he’ll probably do some upgrades in the five apartments in the older building.

Another amenity for his tenants comes by way of geography. The former hospital property is right across the street from Tuscola’s Ervin Park and city pool.

Robinson said he was initially attracted to the building because of its solid construction and immense size, and then he started to get excited about the potential.

“There’s not going to be anything like this in Tuscola,” he promises.

This isn’t the first apartment project taken on by Robinson, who spent part of his childhood and teenage years in Atwood and later moved to Tuscola.

He has two five-unit buildings in Tuscola and has six buildings in Arcola, he said.

He operates his business, Robinson Estates, with help from his son and daughter and fiancée, Heather Pullen, he said.

Foote, who now leases space in the building for her continuing education center for veterinarians, said the last residents of Jarman Center Senior Living moved out in February.

While the center once housed independent living units for seniors, Foote said today’s seniors prefer condominiums with plenty of amenities or assisted-living facilities.

Brian Moody, director of Tuscola Chamber and Economic Development Inc., said Robinson’s project is going to be a great re-use of the property, and “we’re excited about that.”

The local community was fortunate when Foote and Wold took on this property in the 1990s, Moody said.

“It was a great asset to the community for a long time, because it provided some senior living opportunities Tuscola didn’t have,” he said.

Foote and Wold “wanted to find another owner to keep it an asset,” Moody said. “I think they made a lot of effort here looking for potential buyers, and Chris showed up and had an idea and a concept.”

Robinson’s project is being developed independently, without any financial incentives from Tuscola, Moody said.

“I think it’s a great residential project,” he said. “We’re excited to see it happen and take on a new life.”

Robinson said he hopes to have the construction done by the end of the summer, and to start pre-leasing the apartments in July.

