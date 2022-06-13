ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II 'Laying Groundwork' For Prince Charles As He Is 'No PR Dream'

A royal expert believes Queen Elizabeth II is preparing everything for Prince Charles’ reign. She is said to be “laying the groundwork” for the next person in line for the British Throne.

Speaking to Express UK, royal author Ian Lloyd explained that the British Monarch is “supremely popular” among the U.K. public. However, she does not reportedly want the monarchy to “come crashing down” when she goes.

The expert also stated that she does not want a “vacuum where people do not know what is going to happen, and then [the Prince of Wales] comes along as an elderly man.” He added that the Heir Apparent is no PR dream because of his age.

Comments / 31

Johnny Jones
2d ago

Even when he was a younger man he was no PR dream. Princess Diana was. And everyone knows how jealous he was of his wife.

Reply
37
Lynne
2d ago

Maybe consider skipping Charles and Camilla and selecting William and Kate.

Reply(5)
29
Donna Brittain
1d ago

oh how can that be true...William and Catherine are what the UK needs and NOT Charles and the Rottweiler.........

Reply
7
