RI Senate To Tackle Gun Issues As DC Lawmakers Continue March To Vote

How fun do you think your state is? Top of the pack? Middle of the road? Bottom? Wallethub has come out with its annual list of the Most Fun States in America based on a pretty easy criteria: things to do. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. Massachusetts we are in the middle of the road coming in at #25. California is #1 which shouldn’t be a surprise. Holding up the rear: West Virginia. But if you live in RI or NH, you should think about moving. That is, if you want to have fun in your state. Here is a list of the “LEAST FUN” states in America including links to each state’s travel website where maybe you can come up with some fun things to do on your own.

