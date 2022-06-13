ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

North Providence Man Killed In Massachusetts Car Crash

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rhode Island man was killed in a crash on Route 95 in Massachusetts...

newsradiori.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle in Norwood; search continues for driver

NORWOOD, Mass. — The search continued Wednesday for a carjacking suspect who crashed the vehicle in Norwood after a police chase. The incident started in Providence near Brown University at 1:30 a.m. Massachusetts State Police troopers spotted the vehicle on Interstate 95 and a pursuit ensued. The driver crashed...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Married couple dies in Massachusetts traffic crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A married couple from Rhode Island were identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts on Monday evening. Robert Langevin, 70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office. His wife, Winifred, 70, was in the passenger seat.
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket couple killed in crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said Tuesday that a husband and wife from Pawtucket were killed in a car crash in Seekonk. The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Taunton Avenue, which is Route 44, and Lincoln Street at about 6 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a Corvette, which...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police cruiser crashes into building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket police cruiser crashed into a building Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the corner of Monticello Road and George Bennett Highway at about 7:30 a.m. Police said the officer was a responding to a call. The officer was taken to a hospital for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
North Providence, RI
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Foxborough, MA
North Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Traffic Accident#I 95 South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
bpdnews.com

Trafficking Arrest made in Dorchester with the help of Multiple Agencies

At about 2:21 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), along with South Shore Drug Task Force, Braintree Police, Randolph Police and the DEA Strike Force, did execute a search warrant in the area of 67 East Cottage Street in Dorchester and arrested Ruben Mercado, 50, of Dorchester.
RANDOLPH, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Officer Seriously Injured While Attempting to Stop Shooting Suspect

While attempting to apprehend a suspect in a shooting, a Boston Police Officer was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Columbia Rd. Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle confirmed to Live Boston That officers were involved with a shooting incident, when at 00:42 hours at least one unit crashed in area of Columbia Road. He also confirmed that the crash has left an officer seriously injured.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Active-duty Massachusetts police officer passes away, at least 4th active officer to die since April

Another active-duty police officer has passed away. The Brockton Police Department has announced that 49-year-old Lieutenant James Baroud has died. A member of the Brockton Police Department for 20 years, Lt. Baroud, worked his way up from patrol officer to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, and he has served as the Commanding Officer of the 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. shift for most of the last six years. Before joining Brockton Police, he spent five years as a police officer in the Town of Easton. Lt. Baroud also served our country with the United States Coast Guard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy