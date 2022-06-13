North Providence Man Killed In Massachusetts Car Crash

NORWOOD, Mass. — The search continued Wednesday for a carjacking suspect who crashed the vehicle in Norwood after a police chase. The incident started in Providence near Brown University at 1:30 a.m. Massachusetts State Police troopers spotted the vehicle on Interstate 95 and a pursuit ensued. The driver crashed...
SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A married couple from Rhode Island were identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts on Monday evening. Robert Langevin, 70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office. His wife, Winifred, 70, was in the passenger seat.
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said Tuesday that a husband and wife from Pawtucket were killed in a car crash in Seekonk. The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Taunton Avenue, which is Route 44, and Lincoln Street at about 6 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a Corvette, which...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket police cruiser crashed into a building Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the corner of Monticello Road and George Bennett Highway at about 7:30 a.m. Police said the officer was a responding to a call. The officer was taken to a hospital for...
SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police have identified a man who died in a single-car crash on I-95 early Sunday. Amani Chambe, 24, of North Providence, R.I. was behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan Altima that spun sideways and struck a guardrail on the driver’s side, police said. The...
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested two people for trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine out of a Dartmouth motel. Police said that on Saturday, detectives stopped 30-year-old Niles Mello in a car near Hillman Street and Hill Street. Mello has two previous convictions for dealing cocaine...
At about 2:21 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), along with South Shore Drug Task Force, Braintree Police, Randolph Police and the DEA Strike Force, did execute a search warrant in the area of 67 East Cottage Street in Dorchester and arrested Ruben Mercado, 50, of Dorchester.
While attempting to apprehend a suspect in a shooting, a Boston Police Officer was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Columbia Rd. Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle confirmed to Live Boston That officers were involved with a shooting incident, when at 00:42 hours at least one unit crashed in area of Columbia Road. He also confirmed that the crash has left an officer seriously injured.
MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Medfield police officers are on leave and several have resigned after town officials investigated reports of police sleeping on duty and hiding in the station to avoid work, town selectmen said. In a press release, selectmen said Internal Affairs in the Medfield Police Department, as...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are looking to identify a person accused of breaking into a hookah lounge last week. Police said that the Hollywood Lounge was broken into just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information about the person’s identity or the incident should call...
A person was pulled out of Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon after callers reported it appeared that someone may have jumped off the Route 9 Bridge, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester Police Department. Police later confirmed the person drowned. Police at the scene said officers received a call at...
“On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:21pm, the Acushnet Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Perry Hill Road. A landscaper working at a job site on Cape Cod earlier today found what appeared to be an old hand grenade and brought it home to Acushnet.
Another active-duty police officer has passed away. The Brockton Police Department has announced that 49-year-old Lieutenant James Baroud has died. A member of the Brockton Police Department for 20 years, Lt. Baroud, worked his way up from patrol officer to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, and he has served as the Commanding Officer of the 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. shift for most of the last six years. Before joining Brockton Police, he spent five years as a police officer in the Town of Easton. Lt. Baroud also served our country with the United States Coast Guard.
