Gas Prices Nowhere But Up

It would seem I’m hard-pressed to find a novel set in Rhode Island that does not involve a corpse or two. When authors think of the Ocean State, they seem to look at the streets of Providence and the beaches of South County and think, “Ah, this scene can only be improved if the mists unfurl to reveal a dead body.” Or at least, this is what I’m led to believe as I read my way through my New England home state.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO