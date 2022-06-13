ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, RI

Gas Prices Nowhere But Up

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island gas prices are at a new milestone in a record-setting year. The...

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday recommending to close two beaches for swimming. The department of health said Fogland beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport has high bacteria levels. The statement said, “RIDOH will continue to monitor and review...
NEWPORT, RI
Jamestown Home Sells for $4.15 Million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Tuesday that the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue in Jamestown has sold for $4,150,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 11 Bryer Avenue is the second-highest Jamestown sale of 2022. This...
JAMESTOWN, RI
This Is The Fastest Growing City In South Carolina

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
POLITICS
Here Are 16 of the Best Lobster Rolls in New Hampshire

When you think of New England, what is the first food that comes to mind?. I bet you thought lobster. Specifically, if you are from Massachusetts, Maine, or New Hampshire, you likely thought lobster rolls. Maybe you like your lobster rolls warmed up with butter. Maybe cold with a side...
RESTAURANTS
3 Things That Happen When I Read Books Based in My Home State of Rhode Island

It would seem I’m hard-pressed to find a novel set in Rhode Island that does not involve a corpse or two. When authors think of the Ocean State, they seem to look at the streets of Providence and the beaches of South County and think, “Ah, this scene can only be improved if the mists unfurl to reveal a dead body.” Or at least, this is what I’m led to believe as I read my way through my New England home state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Married couple dies in Massachusetts traffic crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A married couple from Rhode Island were identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts on Monday evening. Robert Langevin, 70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office. His wife, Winifred, 70, was in the passenger seat.
SEEKONK, MA
GRAND OPENING FRIDAY JUNE 24,2022

A Capstone in Southside Community Land Trust’s 40+ Year History. Providence, RI (June 14, 2022)—Southside Community Land Trust (SCLT) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its completely renovated, 12,000 sq ft building at 404 Broad Street in Upper South Providence on June 24, 2022, at 8:45 am. 404 Broad Street will feature a Farm-to-Market produce processing center, SCLT program and education facilities, and three healthy food retail enterprises.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island man with Fall River ties indicted on multiple child molestation charges

A Rhode Island man with ties to Fall River has been arrested and indicted on some disturbing charges. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, on Thursday, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 26-year-old Brian Sousa of Westerly, R.I., with three counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.
FALL RIVER, MA
On your mark...Get set...The Great Race starts Saturday

Today’s high cost of gasoline won’t deter 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles from revving their engines this Saturday at Rocky Point as they set off on a 9- day, 2,300 mile race to Fargo, North Dakota. The 10:30 a.m. start of the 2022 Hemmings Motor...
WARWICK, RI
Loporchio wants non-residents to pay more at beach

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Steve Loporchio says North Providence has a “gem” in Camp Meehan/Notte Park, particularly with its beach, but maintains that the improvements there have almost made it too popular with out-of-town guests. “It’s becoming extremely popular, almost to a fault because our own...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island Senate Votes to Harm Communities of Color

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Senate passed S2788 Sub A, which would exempt “advanced recycling” from the state’s solid waste laws and regulations. The legislation limits advanced recycling facilities to within a mile radius of a state facility, and includes the Central Landfill in Johnston and the Port of Providence as possible locations.
PROVIDENCE, RI

