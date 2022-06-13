ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Arts center subsidy could be cut to balance Escondido 2022-23 budget

By Joe Tash
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
The entrance to the Center Theater at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. (Hayne Palmour IV / UT File)

Escondido city officials will use a patchwork of accounting changes, spending cuts and one-time funding sources to cover an $8.5 million shortfall in the municipal budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Projections provided by city staff show the city facing red ink of between $3 million and $12 million annually over the next 18 years. As the City Council grappled with balancing its 2022-23 budget last week, the city is also considering a ballot measure asking voters to raise the city’s sales tax rate to deal with future deficits.

Following the discussion, the council voted 5-0 to balance the $122 million operating budget with a one-time cash infusion of $5 million from two sources: a reserve fund for future pension liabilities, and part of Escondido’s $38 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Paul McNamara unsuccessfully lobbied his colleagues to make up the entire budget shortfall this year with funds from city reserves and other one-time sources.

“If we’re going to maintain a city that attracts people to live here, raise children and bring businesses in, we’ve got to maintain these services,” McNamara said.

But council members Mike Morasco and Joe Garcia said they were willing to spend up to $5 million from reserves and one-time money to plug the budget hole and direct city staff to close the rest of the gap with budget cuts and accounting maneuvers.

For example, between the last budget discussion on May 11 and this week, staff raised its projection of revenue from sales and property taxes by a combined $1.4 million, helping to cover some of the gap. The city also expects to save $1 million by leaving unfilled positions vacant for at least a portion of the coming fiscal year.

Cuts were also proposed to a reserve fund for replacing city vehicles, staffing at the Public Works Department, as well as a $1.9 million cut to the city’s annual subsidy to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Morasco said rather than debating whether to cut or preserve individual items, the council should determine how much to spend from reserves and one-time funding and let city staff do the rest.

“City management and department heads can take that $4.83 million (later increased to $5 million) and make the determination where those funds could be allocated and we’ll call it a day,” Morasco said.

Among members of the public who spoke to or emailed the council Wednesday, several urged the council to legalize cannabis dispensaries in the city to raise revenue, a proposal the council majority has previously rejected.

Speakers also asked the council not to cut funding for maintenance of Queen Califia’s Magic Circle, an installation by sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle in Kit Carson Park. City officials said no cuts to the outdoor installation are proposed.

Also addressing the council was Sara Matta, chair of the art center’s board, who said the center is willing to work with the city on its budgetary issues, but can’t absorb a $1.9 million financial hit in one year.

“We believe it is not only ill-advised and short-sighted, but it will place the center in an untenable financial situation,” said Matta.

The arts center is a city-owned facility operated by a nonprofit foundation, overseen by a board of directors. The city’s preliminary budget called for a $2.5 million contribution to the center’s operating costs, but in the revised budget presented Wednesday, a cut of $1.9 million was proposed.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, it was not immediately clear what level of cuts, if any, would be imposed on the arts center.

“City Council’s direction was to put $5 million back into the FY 2022/23 operating budget in order to address program, service, and staffing needs," City Manager Sean McGlynn wrote in an email. "One of the items under consideration is the funding for the California Center for the Arts. The City’s Executive Leadership team will be meeting next week to determine next steps. We anticipate having conversations with CCAE leadership as part of this process."

Jerry van Leeuwen, the center’s executive director, said in an interview that a $1.9 million cut would force the center to reduce costs in such areas as discounting fees for schools and nonprofits, holding free community events such as holiday celebrations and concerts, and museum exhibits.

“It would be a big hit to the community and our patrons,” van Leeuwen said.

The center is an important piece of Escondido’s civic life, said van Leeuwen, providing a “huge boost for the image of the community,” as well as serving as an economic driver by bringing in visitors to the city’s hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

“My hope is they’ll sustain us at the level they gave us this year,” said van Leeuwen.

While council members did express support for restoring some or all of the arts center’s funding at Wednesday’s meeting, at least one member said that going forward, the city must reduce its subsidy of the arts center.

“Regardless with what happens today, this year, right now, there has to be change there because that current model is not working, and citizens cannot continue to subsidize (the arts center) at a rate of $2.5 million a year,” Morasco said.

Once city staff has finalized the budget, the document will come back to the council for approval, possibly at its meeting on June 22. The city is also surveying residents on whether they would support a sales tax increase of up to one cent to close the city’s structural budget deficit.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

