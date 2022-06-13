ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MN

New life for a former livery stable in downtown Caledonia

By Charlene Corson Selbee
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston County commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 7, from 9-9:52 a.m. at the historic county courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Commissioners in attendance include Chairman Greg Myhre, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson. Absent was Teresa Walter. Chairman Myhre called the meeting to order and...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
La Crescent, MN
Houston County, MN
Caledonia, MN
Minnesota State
Caledonia, MN
Houston County, MN
KIMT

'Significant' storm damage reported in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Significant storm damage has been reported to area farms in Caledonia Township. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says a fast-moving storm moved through around 11:47 am Wednesday and county dispatch received a call about a power line arcing on a tree on County Road 10 near Prairie Ridge Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a great deal of property damage in the area.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 – A peak energy alert has been issued by six utilities in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Allison Wagner
WEAU-TV 13

Early-morning power outage in La Crosse affects thousands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage lasting about three hours affected thousands of customers in La Crosse County, according to Xcel Energy. The outage affected 9,303 customers, according to Xcel Energy’s power outage map. Electric service was restored at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Xcel Energy said that...
LA CROSSE, WI
Fillmore County Journal

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Highland Park, Ill., on the evening of June 5, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1923, to Emil H. and Kathryn (Brown) Bjorkman in Aledo, Ill. Margie was educated in the Aledo schools. She received a BA from the College of Saint Teresa, Winona, Minn., a MEd from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, and did post-graduate work through Winona State University, Minn. She was married on January 18, 1947, in Canton, Minn., to Ralph L. Johnson. They resided in Mabel, Minn., until 1952, when they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They returned to Mabel in 1965. After her husband’s death in 1973, Margie returned to Alaska. Margie taught school for 38 years in Mabel, Minn., Fairbanks, and King Cove, Alaska. She was a member of various organizations, including the Pioneers of Alaska, Auxiliary #8, Delta Kappa Gamma, AARP, Farthest North Duplicate Bridge Club, and Minnesota and Alaska teachers’ groups. She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbanks, Alaska.
MABEL, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927, she was one of six children born to Nicholas and Mary (Klug) Welscher of rural Caledonia, Minn. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Robert McManimon in 1946. Virginia and Bob had four children: Bonnie Matter of Cottage Grove, Judith (Bill) Albert of Caledonia, Richard McManimon (deceased), and Pat (Bob) McManimon-Moe, Caledonia. Robert died in 1957 and Virginia married Jack Dever in 1965. With this marriage, two more children were added to the family: Sheila (Daniel) Schroeder of Caledonia and Shawn (Andrea) Dever, Rochester. Virginia worked as a typist for Social Services in Houston County and for many years was the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil. Upon retirement, Virginia worked part-time at The Phyllis Shoppe, a local dress shop, a job she truly loved. First and foremost, Virginia was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family, both immediate and extended. She wanted her nieces and nephews to know she appreciated and loved each and every one of you.
CALEDONIA, MN
#County Commission#Livery#Politics Local#Minnesota Boat#Revolving Loan Fund
Fillmore County Journal

Site plans for Fillmore County Jail presented

Bruce Schwartzman and Henry Pittner, BKV Group, presented a concept site plan, proposed schedule, and a preliminary construction estimate for the project at the county board’s June 7 meeting. Pittner detailed the plan which will include an addition on the west side of the existing building. The existing garage...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Lanesboro approves food truck ordinance

At the June 6 regular city council meeting, Lanesboro resident Sarah Pieper from the Old Village Hall Restaurant addressed the council about her concerns with proposed ordinance 113.11 regarding food trucks. She requested that the annual use license be removed from the ordinance and that the price for single use licenses be increased. She also asked whether the council had considered issues such as the use of neon lights, noise issues such as generators, policing, etc. and whether the food trucks would be required to collect and pay the city tax. After finishing her comments, Pieper read a letter from another Lanesboro resident, Cindy Eversole, who was not able to attend the meeting. Eversole noted that food trucks probably won’t employ local residents and asked the council to consider the impact that would have on Lanesboro teenagers who are seeking summer jobs.
LANESBORO, MN
wizmnews.com

Traffic delays Thursday morning around Clinton Street bridge in La Crosse

Traffic delays could happen for those going to and from French Island on Thursday morning. Starting at 8 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be inspecting the Clinton Street bridge. The city of La Crosse noted the inspection will involve the use of an under-bridge inspection truck operated from...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Interstate shutdown, roads impassable around Tomah, after tornado hit

The interstate around Tomah is shutdown, along with multiple roads that are “impassable” due to a tornado touching down there. Semis blown over, is what the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, reporting a tornado hit near Highway 131 and County A and proceeded northeast towards Wyeville and onto the Juneau County line.
TOMAH, WI
wizmnews.com

Fire department needed to help three stranded on La Crosse River

Three people needed to be rescued from the La Crosse River on Tuesday, a day after heavy rain has water flowing very quickly. According to the La Crosse Fire Department, six people in four kayaks and a canoe — with two of those six in the canoe — hit a tree on the river near the Viterbo Fields area, and ended up stranded.
LA CROSSE, WI

