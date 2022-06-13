ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New heat advisory issued for Kansas City as dangerous temps continue across Missouri

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

With a new heat advisory in place, the Kansas City metro will likely see heat indexes in the triple digits over the next few days.

The heat advisory, which went into effect at 6:15 a.m. Monday, is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory affects all of Missouri.

A heat advisory was also in place Sunday, when the temperature in downtown Kansas City was measured at 87 degrees at 11:59 p.m. with a heat index of 98, according to the weather service.

Things cooled off slightly a few hours later, with temperatures in the low 80s by 6:30 a.m. Monday, and a heat index of 85 as some light showers moved through the area.

But as the sun reaches higher, Monday’s high temperature is forecast to hit 99 degrees, with a high of 97 on Tuesday and a high of 95 on Wednesday. The average high temperature for this time of year is about 84 degrees in Kansas City, according to the weather service.

The overnight lows will stay between about 70 and 80 degrees over the next few days.

The weather service recommends that during the advisory, people drink lots of water, stay in the air conditioning and stay out of the sun.

If anyone does have to go outside, they’re advised to wear loose, lightweight clothing and take breaks often in the shade or air conditioning to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

They weather service also warned that children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, period, but especially not in this heat.

