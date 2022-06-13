ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pivital Game Five In NBA Final Tonight

iheart.com
 2 days ago

The Warriors are looking to take a commanding 3-2 series lead in the N-B-A...

newsradiori.iheart.com

CBS Boston

Why Jayson Tatum took the ball to Celtics' bench in Game 5

BOSTON -- Monday night was a frustrating evening for the Boston Celtics. They couldn't buy a shot early and continued to turn the ball over throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leading to some easy buckets -- and a somewhat easy win -- for the Golden State Warriors.The Celtics are now on the brink of elimination, which is no laughing matter. But at least there was one small moment of humor that took place on the floor of the Chase Center on Monday night.With the Celtics down by 12 with under five minutes to go in the game, Boston...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins replicates dad’s epic performance vs. Celtics from 36 years ago

The Golden State Warriors took care of business at home in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, it wasn’t a typical Warriors performance. Stephen Curry failed to make a single three-pointer in the game and Golden State’s explosive offense produced just 104 points. Nonetheless, the Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins who scored […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins replicates dad’s epic performance vs. Celtics from 36 years ago appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson reveals key Jordan Poole play that doomed Celtics in Game 5 vs. Warriors

Andrew Wiggins was the Golden State Warriors’ best player on Monday night as they took Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. However, for Magic Johnson, it was Jordan Poole who had the best play of the contest. According to Johnson, Poole’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter destroyed […] The post Magic Johnson reveals key Jordan Poole play that doomed Celtics in Game 5 vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Adam Silver Missing Game 5: NBA World Reacts

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight as the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics and both teams trying to take the crucial 3rd win of the series. But one notable person won't be in attendance at the Chase Center tonight. In a statement by the NBA released this afternoon, the association announced that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not be attending due to health & safety protocols.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics set two postseason 3-point records in Game 5 of Finals

After missing their first 12 attempts from 3-point range in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the 13th time was the charm for the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum's 3-pointer with 4:34 to go in the second quarter was the 307th of the postseason for the Celtics, the most by a team in NBA playoff history.
BOSTON, MA

