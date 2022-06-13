ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenville, SC

Crews respond to house fire on Augusta Road in Warrenville

By Barclay Bishop
 3 days ago

Warrenville, SC (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Aiken County.

The call came in around 7:45 a.m. Monday to 2563 Augusta Road in Warrenville.

Dispatch says the person who called it in advised there was lots of smoke and that everyone was out of the home.

Crews on the scene tell NewsChannel 6 that the stove caught fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

WRDW-TV

Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A food truck that draws a weekend crowd will no longer park at the spot where a shooting occurred over the weekend. K’s Buffalo Wings has been operating at 10th and Broad streets, where it draws a late-night crowd after the downtown bars and clubs close.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Claxton man dead after drowning in Augusta pool

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.  Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Water main break in Lexington causing traffic detour

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break on West Butler Street near North Church Street has the roadway closed, according to the Lexington Police Department. . LOCAL FIRST | 'We're going to end this session with pro-life': Republican lawmakers highlight next steps. Officials say traffic can not...
LEXINGTON, SC
Aiken Standard

North Augusta man arrested in connection to Augusta murder

A North Augusta man has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on the 1000 block of Broad Street in downtown Augusta on Sunday, June 12. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, D'Andre Tandy was arrested by the Savannah Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, June 14, after law enforcement officers obtained a warrant on him for murder. He is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center on charges of fugitive/fugitive from justice warrant .
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect identified in Captain D’s fatal shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, is wanted in reference to the murder of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. Gomillion is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as 6...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Coroner on the scene of shooting on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road near a local restaurant. According to dispatch, the call came in around 9:25 a.m. with reports of injuries. Our reporter on the scene says the Coroner's Office is present. Coroner Mark Bowen says the victims was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Building partially collapses in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters were called to a possible fire near the Holy Trinity Greek Church on Telfair Street just before noon Tuesday. They found a building had partially collapsed at a Greene St. property near the church parking lot. The building was empty at the time of the incident. Contractors had been […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drownings have claimed two lives in less than 24 hours in the CSRA – a 4-year-old boy in Burke County and a 49-year-old man in Augusta. The 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Burke County home on Tuesday. He’d just started taking swimming lessons the day before, according to his mom.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Crews#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Fatal accident in Aiken County on Edgefield Hwy

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Edgefield Hwy near Morris Pond Rd. At 12:54 pm The driver of a 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when she crossed the center line and hit a street sign and a tree. The driver, 56-year-old Sandra L. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Man Identified from Drowning on Goshen Road

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a second drowning in the area this week. Authorities say 49 year old Anthony Mack of Claxton, Georgia was pulled from the pool Saturday at the Element at Goshen Complex on Goshen Road and transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Tuesday afternoon.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Single-wide trailer on fire in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of a fire at a single-wide trailer and nearby shed on the 5900 block of Huntington Drive in Grovetown. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no one was inside the residence and the fire has since been contained. The shed was fully […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

One in Custody, One Sought in Murder Downtown

One man is in custody and another is still being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of an Augusta man early Sunday morning at 10th and Broad Streets. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time during an altercation. Thirty-one-year-old Keyon Smiley is in custody charged...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a home swimming pool Tuesday morning. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report around 11 a.m. that there may have been a drowning at a home on Deer Run Road.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County deputies seek missing 16-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s missing. Deborah Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with blondish-brown hair and blue eyes Authorities also released a photo of her.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken woman killed after striking tree on Edgefield Highway

For the second time in three days, a person traveling an Aiken County roadway has died. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a fatal collision occurred at around 12:40 p.m. on Edgefield Highway near Morris Pond Road. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Possible Drowning in Burke County Today

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to a possible drowning at 11:00 this morning at a home on Deer Run Road. When they arrived, authorities were told that a four year old male child was found unresponsive in the pool and was taken to Burke County Hospital . A nurse who was on the scene provided CPR until EMA arrived.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

911 calls released in 10th and Broad Street shooting

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The 911 calls detail the moments right after a shooting on 10th and Broad Street when witnesses found the lifeless body of Logan Etterle. At least three people called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing 21-year-old Logan Etterle lying on the ground. ” On 10th street and Broad Street there’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
