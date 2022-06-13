Crews respond to house fire on Augusta Road in Warrenville

Warrenville, SC (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Aiken County.

The call came in around 7:45 a.m. Monday to 2563 Augusta Road in Warrenville.

Dispatch says the person who called it in advised there was lots of smoke and that everyone was out of the home.

Crews on the scene tell NewsChannel 6 that the stove caught fire.

