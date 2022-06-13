ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Faribault, Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeffers, or 9 miles northwest of Windom, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Windom around 910 AM CDT. Jeffers around 915 AM CDT. Bingham Lake around 920 AM CDT. Mountain Lake around 930 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Kinbrae, Wilder, Dundee, Avoca and Delft. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in north central Iowa Northwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa Hancock County in north central Iowa Northeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa Southwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Clarion, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kanawha around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goodell, Eagle Lake, Klemme, Duncan, Eagle Lake State Park and Garner. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 177 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Child injured in Le Sueur County Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Driver in fatal Blue Earth county accident identified

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nathan Edward Williams of Wells died in the crash at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 – A peak energy alert has been issued by six utilities in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Blue Earth County crash leaves 1 dead

BLUE EARTH, Minn — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in southern Minnesota. According to a release from the sheriff's office, emergency crews were alerted to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street in Blue Earth, Minnesota, at 4:15 p.m.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

COVID death reported in Blue Earth County

A person between the ages of 55 and 59 from Blue Earth County has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The fatality was one of eight reported Wednesday in MDH’s daily update. Five of those deaths occurred this month, but two were from May and one was from March. Minnesota’s pandemic death toll is now at 12,731.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kchkradio.net

Men accused of meth possession in rural Le Sueur County

(LESUEUR COUNTY NEWS) – Two men were accused of possessing methamphetamine at a rural Le Sueur County home. Mitchell Joseph Wenker, 39, of Montgomery, and Jayden Allen Hastings, 22, of Le Center, were both charged with a felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. According to the criminal complaint, an agent...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Dangerous heat and humidity Tuesday; more storms Wednesday

Monday began with strong and severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota. Hail of one-inch or greater diameter was reported including near Mapleton, Dundee and Owatonna. Trains of storms with very heavy rain tracked eastward across the southern counties and caused localized flooding. The Twin Cities got grazed with minimal rain. Storms...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of a pickup truck on a road in southwest Minnesota. The crash occurred around 7:45 am on Highway 60 in Bingham Lake, near Windom.
BINGHAM LAKE, MN
KEYC

Highway 169 off-ramp temporarily closes following oil spill

On June 2, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota, legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic making a difference. Updated: 1 hours ago. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic was...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in Highway 169 crash Friday

A Mankato man was injured Friday in a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Kia Forte and a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided on the highway at 9:44 a.m. The Pathfinder driver, William Rosler Meyer, 82, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pets killed in house fire

Four pets were killed Monday in a house fire in St. Clair. A 911 caller reported smoke coming from a home at 901 West Front St at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Fire Department arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames on the exterior of the home.
SAINT CLAIR, MN
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Restaurant Survey Results Announced

The results are in. And Owatonnans are ready to eat out. But at what type of restaurant? Engage Owatonna and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) conducted an online survey of residents' dining habits and what cuisines they would like to see in a new restaurant in town.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Summer of Jobs campaign comes to Mankato

QOTD (Results) Today will be very hot, with high temperatures in the 90s, strong or severe storms are possible overnight. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest on the dangerous heat in the forecast for Tuesday. MDH takes control of Pine Island nursing home. Updated: 23 hours ago. KEYC News Now...
MANKATO, MN

