The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is back at the state tournament this season after running the table to win the Section 8-4-A title last week. The Sabres were the #6 seed in the tournament. Sartell head baseball coach Jerome Nemanich joined me on WJON today. He says he wasn't surprised by their run through the playoffs and says they have 6 starters who played on last year's teams who've returned to contribute this season.

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO