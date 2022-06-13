Council member discusses gun violence in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Huey St. The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. According to police, there is one male victim that suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Follow 16 News Now on-air and online...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details following a deadly shooting on South Bend’s east side. Police say 28-year-old Curtis Shelby was killed after multiple shots were fired near 33rd and Marshall Avenue last Monday night. On Wednesday, community advocates went door-to-door, imploring their neighbors to stand together to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is hosting its 15th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive on Thursday. All donors who participate in the blood drive will receive two $10 gift cards to Martin’s Super Markets. It will take place at the police station, located...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A large fight that involved approximately 25-30 juveniles has prompted the city of Mishawaka to implement new rules and security measures at the Merrifield Pool. Mishawaka Police were called to the pool Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. for a large fight. There were approximately 25-30 juveniles fighting...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly shooting back in May 2020. It happened in the 1100 block of East McKinley Avenue. Kelvin Stanford, Jr., 17, was killed and another minor was hurt. Jaylin...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s Merrifield Park Pool was closed on Wednesday, on one of the hottest days of the year. It will remain closed until further notice. Police were called to the pool at about 7:30 Tuesday night to respond to a large fight. Officers found 25 to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Huey Street on reports of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say that one male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and that he has been transported to a local hospital.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, friends and family came together to remember 28-year-old Dionte Williams. Dionte Williams was killed in a shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments last week in South Bend. His death marked the second deadly shooting of June, and police are still looking into who may...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From 5 P.M to 8 P.M. tonight, the second annual Battle of the Badges; Burger Battle is taking place at Howard Park, in support of Recover Michiana Fest. Clay Fire Department’s Chief, Timm Schabbel, is facing off against last year’s winner, St. Joseph County Sherriff,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, the South Bend Medical Foundation is lending a hand to Ukraine. The foundation will donate $5 per blood donation to the blood centers of America’s Ukraine effort. That money will go towards helping blood transfusions in Ukraine. For more information, visit www.givebloodnow.com.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council passed a resolution Monday in support of common-sense gun reform. Gun violence continues to hit communities across our country, including right here at home. Council members said the resolution educates people and aims to empower residents to contact state and...
Rep. Vernon Smith says the rumblings and actions in Gary to return the school district to local control is a movement that hasn’t been seen since the community came together to keep a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in the city. That was 2005 and the state director of the Indiana BMV had proposed closing the Gary License Branch as part of his department’s cost-cutting measures.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Indiana’s first tiny house veteran village. Mishawaka’s “Troop Town” tiny homes would serve as transitional housing for homeless veterans and provide mental health and employment services to residents. Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood and other...
No running, no diving, and definitely no fighting. Chaos reigned Tuesday evening, Police were called Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka and found 25-30 kids inside and outside the facility fighting. Pool staff told them that they were shot by airsoft guns, one juvenile was cut down his arm after he punched through the window of a door.
A Rochester man was placed under arrested after a crash that occurred when police say he started chasing a man from Plymouth who he said stole gasoline from him. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the area of State Road 16 and County Road 600-East in Cass County, Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male shot. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If you...
You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Fire Department is looking to help Michiana residents beat the heat with a Cool Off event on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Attendee’s will be able to enjoy free popsicles (while supplies last) and run through high-powered sprinklers to cool off.
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after police say she attempted to hit a motorcyclist. Police in Goshen say it happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the 2300 block of Elkhart Road when Rosalyne Swanson, 40, of Mishawaka allegedly tried to strike the motorcyclist that was traveling next to her vehicle.
