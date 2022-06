The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in more than 100 years back in 2016, but the teardown of that championship team has come swiftly over the last two seasons. Kris Bryant is in Colorado, Anthony Rizzo is in New York, Javy Baez is in Detroit, and Kyle Schwarber is in Philadelphia, just to name a few former players who have moved onto different teams. This year’s Cubs are starting another slow and painful rebuild that feels like it will get a lot worse before it gets better.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO