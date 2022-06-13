ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony Award for ‘A Strange Loop,’ Gains EGOT Status

By Shawn Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson has officially added EGOT to her resume. Hudson received a Tony award this past Sunday for producer of A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical....

Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Hudson Is Now the Youngest Woman Ever to Achieve EGOT Status

Jennifer Hudson just made history as the youngest female EGOT winner. At last night's 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony, the Broadway musical Hudson co-produces, A Strange Loop, was named best musical—officially landing the actress and singer EGOT status, the prestigious and rare designation in which a person has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
