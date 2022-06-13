ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

The California Highway Patrol has 1,000 officer vacancies. A new campaign aims to fill them

By Amelia Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IywCr_0g92CwxG00

The California Highway Patrol plans to hire 1,000 new officers in the next few years to make up for a staggering number of vacancies that accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency announced the hiring effort on Friday, calling it “Join the CHP 1,000.” It’s meant to “fill vacancies created due to attrition,” not to grow the overall number officers in the agency, CHP spokeswoman Jaime Coffee said.

“We are excited to welcome new members to the team so that the CHP can continue to provide the level of service the public has come to expect,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.

The CHP employs about 11,000 people with some 7,000 sworn officers. Vacancies piled up during COVID-19 pandemic when the agency temporarily closed its training academy in West Sacramento, depriving the CHP of a class of rookie officers.

“While the academy was closed, attrition among uniformed employees continued, and we didn’t have the ability to backfill them,” Coffee told The Bee. “That’s why we have now launched a campaign with a goal of recruiting 1,000 new officers in the next two years.”

The CHP’s vacancies cannot only be attributed to stresses of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the virus hit the state, Coffee said, CHP had “several hundred vacant positions.” Coffee attributed those vacancies mostly to attrition, noting that CHP has historically had between 25 and 27 officers leave per month due to retirement, transfer and other causes.

The CHP earlier this year asked state lawmakers for help in recruiting more officers. It submitted a $2 million funding request seeking to support recruitment in the upcoming budget year. It noted the agency had around 13,000 applicants in each fiscal year since 2018, a steep drop from the 20,723 applicants in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The new hiring campaign highlights pay and beneifts in drawing officers to the state law enforcement agency. New cadets earn $5,563 each month during their 26-week training, and then can expect to make more than $100,000 during their first year as an officer, according to the Friday news release.

Those applying to become cadets must be a United States citizen or a permanent resident who has applied for citizenship, be between the ages of 20 and 35, have a high school diploma or equivalent and hold no felony convictions.

Applicants must also pass a physical ability test and written exam, as well as a background check.

“If you are compassionate, driven to serve, and have a desire to learn, the CHP provides some of the best law enforcement training in the world and we will do all we can to ensure your success,” Ray added in the new release.

Those interested can apply at chpmadeformore.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday. The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
West Sacramento, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Retired truck driver charged with 1993 murder of Tulare mother found off I-10 in Riverside County

A retired truck driver has been charged with the 1993 murder of a 30-year-old Tulare woman whose body was found near Interstate 10 in Riverside County.Sherri Herrera's body was found on the eastbound Hayfield Road on-ramp to the I-10 in Desert Center on March 30, 1993. The mother of four children was last seen alive just a few days before her body was found.According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, recently retired cross-country truck driver Douglas Thomas, 67, was arrested in late May in connection with a 1992 murder in Titus County, Texas. Thomas, who traveled extensively through the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Motorious

Street Racing Mustang Wrecks Big In California

A big car crash happened in Chula Vista, California recently when a Ford Mustang GT slammed into the back of a Toyota Tundra. The driver of the Tundra had to be transported to the hospital, reportedly with serious injuries. We hate to see these situations since they’re entirely avoidable.
CHULA VISTA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

10K+
Followers
752
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy