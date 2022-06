A Springfield man who was already on parole for a drug conviction is now back in custody on charges including burglary and motor vehicle theft. The investigation began last month when a homeowner in Cantrall confronted three people in a vehicle outside the home. The occupants took off, but the vehicle was later found abandoned and was impounded. Then on June 1st, county deputies were called to investigate a residential burglary near Loami. And on June 8th, a Shelby Cobra kit car and other items were stolen from a Springfield storage locker.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO