LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe thunderstorms that moved through southeast Nebraska overnight Tuesday caused damage at the Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood. Damage was evident, with numerous downed trees and branches across the park. At least one RV was flipped onto its side. The family who was inside at the time told a 10/11 reporter no one was seriously injured.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO