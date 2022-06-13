Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar damaged in fire

An early morning fire caused heavy damage to Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar in Independence, forcing the restaurant to close indefinitely.

The fire started shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in a stove in the back kitchen. When firefighters arrived, they said they saw flames shooting out of the roof.

Crews said the smoke was so heavy, that they had to cut a hole in the roof to help vent it out.

There is heavy damage to the main area of the restaurant and bar but the kitchen was hit the hardest.

It is unclear how long the restaurant will be closed.

Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar opened back in 2017 . Owners said they recently gave all their staff a paid vacation and they were planning to celebrate the restaurant's five year anniversary later this month.

