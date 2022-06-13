SC 13u Improve To 19-7 Win DH Sweep

The SI Coaches Association has released their girls’ soccer All-South team. They include Anna’s Lakelyn Carter and Riley Cruse; Carbondale’s Emma Bickel, McKenna Hickey; Carterville/Herrin’s Hillary Siemer and Audrie Strothman; Vershay Guyton of Harrisburg; Marion’s Marqaux Bruce, Adriana Baysinger, Addison Wall, Halee Lambert; Murphysboro’s Annie Decker and Megan McNitt; Pinckneyville’s Jillian Shaneyfelt.
Rose Lucille Jackson, age 92, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Rose was completely devoted to her husband and family, and was involved in numerous church activities with John, with far too many to mention. She was involved with Adopt A Grandparent Program at Friendship Nursing Home in Nashville, Illinois, Meals On Wheels in Nashville, Illinois, and Maryville, Illinois, and the Deaf Ministry in Nashville, Illinois. Rose donated numerous and numerous hours to kitchen work for the church and feeding the masses through Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois, for Hurricane Katrina. She hosted numerous foreign students in her home and fed many shut-ins, assisting with feeding and clothing the homeless and battered women at Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois.
During a time when fertilizer prices have almost tripled, Denali Water Solutions — a company in Arkansas that specializes in “organic residuals waste management” — has been offering free, land-applied fertilizer to farmers and ranchers in southwest Missouri. The problem is, nobody is certain exactly what’s...
West Plains, MO. – The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri on Monday, June 13. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs, and Winona.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday was another day of extreme heat across the St. Louis region. Top temps in many spots got to near 100 again today. I bet your car thermometer got there this afternoon. The question all week has been the chance of a pattern change and...
Susan “Sue” Elaine (Lippert) Tate, 66 years of age, of Salem, Illinois passed away early Sunday morning June 12, 2022, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. Sue was born in Centralia, Illinois to parents Robert and LaDonne (Hahn) Lippert on October 14, 1955. Sue graduated from...
(MISSOURINET) – The heat is on in Missouri through mid-week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Williams in Pleasant Hill says high temperatures could reach 100 degrees today (Monday) in several parts of the state:. The Cape Girardeau area down into the Bootheel is under an excessive heat warning. Williams...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been indicted for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site and causing more than $300,000 worth of damage, per a professional archeologist’s estimate. Johnny Lee Brown, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was charged on April 26 with conspiracy. He also...
As state efforts to spur a new clean energy economy in Southern Illinois coal country run up against reality, residents in the far southern part of the state are coming up with their own visions for what a just transition looks like. This story is co-published by the Energy News...
CLAYTON, Mo. – Missouri might not be the traditional state for a dish of fish, but one seafood restaurant around the St. Louis region earns praise as the best in the state. A new report from 24/7 Wall St. ranks “801 Fish” in Clayton as the top seafood restaurant in Missouri. The report compiled lists, ratings, reviews from many websites, including the Food Network, to name the top place for seafood among all 50 states.
Within the past 45 days, two major public-sector building project lettings – one in St. Louis, the other in Springfield, IL – have been left wanting for bids from contractors. The first project, phase two of a proposed expansion to St. Louis’ downtown convention center, met with only...
Fireworks are almost as American as mom and apple pie. And that means they're synonymous with the 4th of July. Here are all the places you can catch a 4th of July fireworks show this year from St. Louis to Kansas City. Fireworks shows seem staggered in different communities starting...
Wheat harvest is underway in Illinois. Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener says nearly 5.5 days were suitable for fieldwork this past week, giving farmers time to work on the winter wheat crop. “Wheat harvest has begun in Illinois. 3% of acres have been harvested compared to 9% for the five year...
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says an untapped pool of potential teachers could help to address the state’s severe teacher shortage. During today’s State Board of Education, Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Paul Katnik, said the untapped pool is people who have completed an accredited program but they missed the qualifying score on a certification exam by about one to four questions.
The four-day school week is spreading rapidly throughout Missouri to make it easier to recruit and retain teachers, but some experts argue the policy won’t be enough to solve a teacher shortage problem. There are 119 districts around the state that have transitioned to a four-day week since 2010....
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
During the peak of the pandemic, the state of Missouri waived certain vehicle registration requirements. Some area drivers say the result is a logjam of vehicles in the St. Louis area with expired tags.
LADUE, Mo. (KMOV) - Several first responders were called to a scene of a fire in Ladue Wednesday morning. According to the Ladue Fire Department, the fire happened just past 8:30 a.m. near Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Road. A concrete truck reportedly hit powerlines, causing an explosion, then the truck caught on fire. The explosion sent concrete flying across Clayton Road and into a Schnucks parking lot.
Comments / 0