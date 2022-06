WhatsApp is rolling out new security features that let you have more granular control over who can and can’t see certain account details. The settings affected on your WhatsApp account (opens in new tab) are the Profile Photo, About description, and Last Seen status. You can now decide whom amongst your contacts can see those three details. Control over Last Seen, in particular, is a functionality that has been in the works since November 2021. That level of control is being expanded to the other two settings.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO