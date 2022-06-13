ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung has reportedly started mass production of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • A new rumor suggests that Samsung has kicked off mass production of its next-generation premium earbuds.
  • Samsung will also presumably ship the earbuds in white, purple, and graphite colorways.
  • The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rumored to make their debut in July.

Since the launch of the Galaxy Buds Pro in January of last year, Samsung's premium earbuds haven't seen a new version, but that could change soon. The tech giant has reportedly begun mass production of the Buds Pro's successor.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (or Galaxy Buds Pro 2) have entered mass production, according to reliable leaker Max Jambor (via SamMobile ). Another tipster, SnoopyTech , also revealed on Twitter the supposed color variants of the new earbuds, namely Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, and Zenith Graphite.

There's no official word, however, on when Samsung will unveil the next-generation Galaxy Buds Pro . SamMobile notes that the earbuds could make their debut in July. This implies that the Buds 2 Pro may come out ahead of the expected announcement of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in August.

While the Buds 2 Pro's unveiling is obviously behind schedule if its predecessor's launch is anything to go by, the audio accessories are expected to ship with improved battery life and ergonomics.

There hasn't been much information leaked about the upcoming earbuds, but they're likely to look similar to the Galaxy Buds 2 . Improvements to its active noise cancellation capabilities should not be ruled out either.

Hopefully, Samsung's next challenger to the best wireless earbuds won't be infectious like the Galaxy Buds Pro .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oT1E_0g92CBuT00

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

With improved audio quality, intelligent active noise cancellation, and a smooth, ergonomic design, the Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life will keep you jamming all day, especially when combined with the included charging case, which provides an additional 20 hours of listening time.

