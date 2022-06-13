New Day church in the Bronx welcomes everyone as they are

One very special LGBTQ+ faith community invites people from across the country with no restrictions on who you are.

Tabatha Holley is the pastor of New Day, which she/they describes as a dynamic, diverse, multi-racial, multi-lingual, queer affirming, traveling and fun church. Born in the bible belt without clergy who she says looked like her, she hopes to be part of the change.

Jeibi Akyeampong says he/they joined the New Day church about 10 years ago and, as a queer person, feels a sense of community and safety within.

Melissa D'Andrea grew up in the Catholic church and after bouncing around, found her home at New Day where she says you can come as you are and as your whole self.

The pastor says while New Day is about 100 members strong, its doors have been opened even wider since moving online during the pandemic.