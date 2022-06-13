ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New Day church in the Bronx welcomes everyone as they are

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DZm6_0g92C23B00

One very special LGBTQ+ faith community invites people from across the country with no restrictions on who you are.

Tabatha Holley is the pastor of New Day, which she/they describes as a dynamic, diverse, multi-racial, multi-lingual, queer affirming, traveling and fun church. Born in the bible belt without clergy who she says looked like her, she hopes to be part of the change.

Jeibi Akyeampong says he/they joined the New Day church about 10 years ago and, as a queer person, feels a sense of community and safety within.

Melissa D'Andrea grew up in the Catholic church and after bouncing around, found her home at New Day where she says you can come as you are and as your whole self.

The pastor says while New Day is about 100 members strong, its doors have been opened even wider since moving online during the pandemic.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gridphilly.com

An indigenious father reflects on raising a daughter in the outdoor and indoor “classrooms” that the city offers

Fatherhood, for me, has been a course in community building and reclaiming collective cultural memory. As the son of a social worker and a Vietnam veteran (working with jazz musicians in Brooklyn post-war), I prayed for a daughter named Coltrane so that my parents would see that I understood the lessons that they taught through their faith-based work.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
pix11.com

Celebrating Caribbean-American Heritage Month in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — June marks Caribbean-American Heritage Month, paying tribute to a culture that has contributed greatly to the fabric of the five boroughs. The heart of the local Caribbean community runs through central Brooklyn, beating year-round in Flatbush, East Flatbush, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#The Bronx#The Catholic Church#Racism#Catholic
Cassius

Tyler Perry Makes $500,000 Donation At Apollo Theater’s Annual Spring Benefit

“My studio [in Georgia] was once a former Confederate-owned army base where there were 3.9 million Negroes and slaves at the time... [Now] that land is owned by one Negro and I know the importance of what it means to honor that and honor the history of what it has been, and what it has been and to redirect it and rechange it." - Tyler Perry accepting the Apollo Theater Image Award at its 2022 Spring Benefit gala
NEW YORK CITY, NY
parentherald.com

Parents Furious NYC Spent Over $200K for Drag Queen Shows in Schools

New York City has spent more than $200,000 on drag queen shows in public performances and story readings at various schools, libraries, and festivals. Some parents have voiced their outrage as they have not consented to these activities for their children. A mom told state Assembly candidate Helen Qiu that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
yucommentator.org

YU Must Allow LGBTQ Club to Form on Campus, Court Rules

Yeshiva University is legally required to grant the YU Pride Alliance official club status, a judge ruled Tuesday, June 14 in a landmark case that began April 2021. YU will appeal the decision, the university told The Commentator in a statement. Judge Lynn Kotler of the New York County Supreme...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Funeral details for NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez

NEW YORK - Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty. A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy