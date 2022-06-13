ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

African drumming, bellydancing, interactive crafts and plenty of music for Ramble Arts & Music Fest

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

What do you call a fun, outdoor, multi-pronged event geared for adults, families and children of all ages?

It’s the Batavia Ramble Explore Arts & Music Festival, of course. Filled with a full day of live bands, African drumming, a larger-than-life puppet show, interactive theater workshop, and Mexican, African and belly dancers, this fest incorporates the best of the sights and sounds for spectators, organizers say.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 2 at Jackson Square, tucked between Center and Jackson streets, Batavia.

Beginning the arts end of the event at 10 a.m., there will be a children’s camp of arts projects, face painting, temporary tattoos, caricatures, sidewalk chalk drawings, take-home crafts and other assorted activities, GLOW Traditions Director Karen Canning said. The camp will be found at the Explore Art tent, and runs until 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Artsapalooza has two sessions, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Meant especially for families with young children, the palooza features the Springville Center for the Arts touring troupe centered around a theater performance by resident artists using large-sized puppets. This is an interactive theater experience that lures kids into the fun while ukuleles and drumming warm up the crowd, Canning said.

Drop-in visual arts stations encourage kids to make art while also watching the show.

“This promises to be a fun-filled and enriching experience for all ages,” she said. “GO ART! is happy to join with the Ramble to add opportunities to explore dance, visual, theater and diverse musical arts. The Artsapalooza program that we are able to sponsor this year will definitely be something different and fun for everyone to enjoy.”

Later in the afternoon the sounds of authentic, traditional African drumming, songs and dance from Ghana will be led by Quaye Odai of Womba Africa, a cultural drum and dance group that’s part of the Ga Adangbe People in greater Accra, Ghana.

Known as a tribe with a rich history and culture distinctive from other major ethnic groups, these performers first came to the United States in 2019 to compete on America’s Got Talent. They settled into Rochester after the show and now give workshops and performances throughout New York State at schools, libraries, community centers, festivals and parties.

“Anywhere that people are ready to move and renew their body and soul,” she said.

A workshop for families runs from 4 to 5 p.m. with a performance from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the GO ART! stage.

Womba Africa’s performances showcase their unique culture through costumes, instruments, rhythms, dance, and songs, Canning said. The costumes’ colorful Ghanaian fabrics are embedded with Adinkra symbols, with each symbol having a distinctive meaning.

The instruments include drums, xylophones, flutes, and a variety of shakers and bells. They are mostly handmade from wood, bamboo, gourds and seeds or beads, with drumheads from goat, cow and antelope skins. Womba’s songs and rhythms “intertwine in a characteristic African, polyphonic manner, blending distinct voices into a tapestry of rhythm, harmony and color,” she said.

Next up is Troupe Nisaa (pronounced Nee-Say), with many styles of belly dancing, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Performers put an emphasis on Fusion Style and include “beautiful, strong women who gather together to enjoy the art of bellydance.”

“The Troupe believes strongly in the sisterhood bond of bellydance, and supports and promotes the empowerment of the feminine through their dancing,” she said.

Capping off the lively arts-themed day is Alma de Mexico from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Karla Slack Alcalá was born and raised in Mexico City, and is in love with her country, customs and traditions, Canning said. From a very young age, Alcalá had a passion for dancing, and at the age of 8 years, her mother “noticed her eagerness and thankfully enrolled her in Mexican folklore dance classes,” she said.

“Karla has over 25 years of teaching experience serving at Casa de Cultura de Acolman, Grupo Mexicatlalli, and at other dance school programs in Mexico. She holds a diploma in Art from CEDART Luis Spota and is an interdisciplinary artist and physical and wellness educator who focuses her efforts on Mexican traditions, Canning said.

“Karla has taught, performed, and choreographed numerous dance programs within the Mexican territory and in other countries like Cuba, Belgium, Spain, Basque country and Guatemala,” she said. “She loves movement and obtained a degree in Physical Education. She believes that sports and dance are perfect tools for our abilities and the development of motor skills. In her dance classes, there was always time to play and integrate sports.”

In 2013, Alcalá left Mexico for the United States and is now making the Rochester area her second home. With a goal to preserve the soul of Mexico, she is leading Alma de Mexico program as the artistic director and is responsible for three different groups of children, youth, and adults. The program’s principal objective is​ to show her Mexican culture through music, costumes, and folkloric dance, Canning said.

“We're very excited to bring Womba Africa Drumming and Dance, Ghanaian master drummers and dancers who have recently moved to the Rochester region. Along with Alma de Mexico, and Nisaa Belly Dance, these artists lead audiences into their unique cultural traditions through a shared enjoyment of rhythm, movement, color, and sheer joy of making music,” she said. “There are many connections audiences will find as they listen and watch -- and move.”

On the musical side, event coordinator Paul Draper has a slew of bands to fill out the day into the evening with tunes. The lineup includes:

  • The Ghost Riders
  • Groove
  • Warren Skye and Friends
  • Kissin' Whiskey
  • DriVen
  • The Trolls 2.0
  • Lonesome Road
  • Marnie Kay and the Nonblonds
  • Beethoven's Dream Group
  • Sierra
  • Jostepa Trio
  • Noah Gokey
  • The Bluesway Band
  • Zackstreet Boys
  • Steve Kruppner
  • Tom Ryan and Friends
  • PD3
  • Knaudt and Chua
  • Vette
  • Midnight Cruisers
  • Brick
  • Spare Parts
  • High Pines
  • The Remediators
  • Bad Sign

Top photo: Womba Africa; a prior Batavia Ramble Arts & Music Fest; Womba Africa drummers; Troupe Nisaa; Batavia Ramble. Arts photos submitted by Karen Canning. 2018 File Photos of Batavia Ramble. Photos by Howard Owens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

The Sweet added to Batavia Downs concert series on June 24

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that due to circumstances beyond their control, the concert on June 24th, 2022 will no longer feature Finger 11. On June 24th, 2022, The Sweet will perform at the Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series. The Legendary Rock band The Sweet shot...
The Batavian

Freedom Fellowship in Darien Center planning new curbside pickup dining destination

Healthy spirits and healthy bodies is part of the goal of a planned curbside eatery on Route 20 in Darien, according to leaders of Freedom Fellowship. The non-profit organization is seeking a special use permit for the planned establishment, which did get the blessing of the County Planning Board last week.  The restaurant will be called The Table Latin American Grill and serve salads, rice bowls, and burritos. "Part of our program is to eat healthy," said John Kula. "We don't really have sugars or a lot of carbohydrates in our menu. It's a pretty basic menu."
DARIEN CENTER, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Freedom Weekend at The Firing Pin in Bergen

The Firing Pin in Bergen celebrated Freedom Weekend on Saturday with food, beer, raffles, a Vietnam War commemoration ceremony, along with several vendors displaying their wares. Veterans who attended received tickets for free pizza and a beer. A contingent from the Firing Pin also participated in the Bergen Festival Parade.
BERGEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Cuba, NY
Batavia, NY
Entertainment
The Batavian

Rock With Ricky fundraiser kicks off concert season at Batavia Downs

Ricky Palermo, front center, talks about his Foundation during a "Rock With Ricky" fundraiser concert Friday at Batavia Downs Gaming in Batavia. Bruce in the USA, a tribute band to the boss and his E Street band, was the first concert of the season and the first time the Ricky Palermo Foundation partnered with Batavia Downs to further its cause of raising awareness and money for spinal cord research. Palermo's Foundation has raised and donated $1.7 million for the community and research at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Photo by Nick Serrata.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Jackson students celebration Flag Day with help of honor guard

Students at Jackson Primary School began their day today in patriotic fashion with a Flag Day ceremony that included members of the Genesee County Joint Veterans Honor Guard and Western New York National Cemetery Honor Guard. The veterans shared some lessons bout the flag. Students sang "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land." Frank Panepento, a technology Teacher at Batavia Middle School, played trumpet. 
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Visual Arts#Localevent#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#African#Mexican#Traditions
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Genesee County Office of the Aging hosts Open House - June 22nd

Q & A with Genesee County Office for the Aging Director, Diana Fox:. A: We’ve reopened! If you don’t know who we are or what we do, this event is for you. A: To come in and talk with our staff, no appointment necessary! Discover the wide variety of programs, services and activities Office for the Aging offers focusing on advocacy, education and awareness, social and health-related supports and benefits assistance. We primarily serve Genesee County residents 60 year of age and older and their caregivers. Find out how our core programs support older residents and their families through programs like: home delivered meals and group lunch programs, recreation/social activities, volunteer opportunities, case management, in-home personal care and housekeeping, medical/shopping transportation, outreach and benefits counseling, legal assistance, information and referral, home improvement and home energy assistance, as well as long- term care and health insurance counseling.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Five Genesee County students named to Potsdam's President's List

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 828 students to the President's List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2022 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser '79. To achieve the honor of being...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Matty's Pizza comes full circle and lands at Eli Fish in Batavia

Batavia native Matt Gray is making his way in the restaurant business, along with partners Matt Boyd and Jon Mager, and looks forward to circling back to serving a favorite dish from his childhood. Matty’s Pizza, founded in 1997 and closing shop around 2008, is back in the restaurant scene, Gray says. It seemed to be a perfect fit for the empty Fresh Lab space in Eli Fish Brewing Company, he said.
The Batavian

Photos: BHS Class of 2022's Senior Prom

Batavia High School's senior prom was attended by 160 students on Saturday evening at Van Detta Stadium. There were games, a dance floor, food, photos, and a lot of happy students enjoying their big night out. Austyn Fernandez was named Prom King, and Mackenzie Lavrey was Queen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
The Batavian

GCC adjusts from pandemic, asks for annual $50K

A budget reflecting $200,000 less than the current year’s and including the same yearly ask of $50,000 was presented to Genesee County’s Ways & Means Committee Wednesday. Dr. James Sunser, president of Genesee Community College, outlined the financial plan of $37.2 million and a request for $2,736,374 as the county’s local share. College officials are continuing to “work hard to keep our expenses in line,” Sunser said.
The Batavian

UR Medicine officially opens new Batavia campus on Call Parkway

The ribbon is cut and UR Medicine's new Batavia campus is ready to receive patients for care in a variety of specialties that officials say will save them a trip to Rochester. "What I learned is that the patients won't get the care unless the health care providers come to them, at least in the beginning," said neurosurgeon Dr. Webster H. Pilcher during opening remarks.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Batavia City Schools board approves 'long overdue' second SRO

A proposal to hire a second School Resource Officer wasn’t a matter of “if” Thursday evening. From the city schools board comments, it’s a matter of when. Superintendent Jason Smith believes that, given “recent tragic events over the past month” in Buffalo and Texas, that school safety concerns have once again been heightened.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Gertrude M. Parker

– Gertrude M. Parker, 83, of Judge Road, Basom, passed away Tuesday, (June 14, 2022) at Leroy Village Green in LeRoy. She was born November 25, 1938 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Suttell) George. Gert will be remembered for working alongside her husband Donnie on...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
465
Followers
483
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy