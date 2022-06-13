ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 15.3%; Louisiana cases surge 18.4%

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 18.4% as 7,921 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,690 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 31st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA...

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 84,126,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 25,713 for every 100,000 people. In Louisiana, the infection rate is slightly higher than the national average. Since the first […]
