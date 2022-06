A 51-year-old Edmore man died Monday morning after crashing his car head on into a tree in Richland Township, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Crystal Road at 11:34 a.m. when the driver drove too fast around a curve at Lake Montcalm Road, went off the road and crashed into a large tree.

