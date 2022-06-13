Gunfire breaks out near popular Lake View bar, wounding man

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Three people are dead, a person of interest is in custody, after a triple homicide in Round Lake Beach. Police were called to a home along Camden Lane on Monday afternoon for a well-being check, and found three deceased subjects inside. All three victims were said to be children. A “person of interest,” believed to be the father of the children, was taken into custody a few hours after the discovery, and after a high speed chase in the Joliet area. He has not been identified, nor have official charges been filed. The investigation into the case is ongoing with assistance from Round Lake Beach Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

