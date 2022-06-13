ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Factors farmers should consider before replanting after wind, hailstorms

By Kellan Heavican Brownfield Ag Network
 2 days ago

Some farmers across the Corn Belt are deciding whether to replant after strong winds and hail recently damaged crops. South Central Nebraska farmer Jay Reiners tells Brownfield he's unsure how much of his corn and soybean crop will survive. "We'll cross that bridge when...

Weather researchers crisscross Nebraska, Great Plains, studying storms

Somewhere in the 100- to 200-square-mile swirling mass of atmosphere that forms a supercell storm are cantankerous streams of air that scientists believe could be the reason a storm spins out a tornado. Scientists believe what they are seeking could be as "small" as a milelong stream of air in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
NEBRASKA STATE
Severe weather expected in Central Nebraska late Tuesday, early Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe weather is expected to strike Central Nebraska in the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center lists much of the region in the 'slight' risk for severe weather category, which is the second most extreme out of five categories. The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook says a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska farmers, butchers encourage people to switch to local beef

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. "What...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Game and Parks warns about ticks that can make you allergic to meat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is sharing a PSA from a woman who says she developed an allergy to meat, from a bug bite. The avid hunter says she ended up in an emergency room after eating a roast beef sandwich, and now wants to raise awareness so others can protect themselves.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture holding Poultry Photo Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Got some beautiful poultry you want to show off?. Submit photos to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture's annual Poultry Photo Contest. The department is asking Nebraska 4-H and FFA members to submit their photos of poultry here. Photos can be submitted until the July 15 deadline.
NEBRASKA STATE
Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park. A mobile home was flipped on its side but no serious injuries were reported. LPS proposes naming district office after retiring superintendent. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Lincoln Board of Education proposed during a meeting on Tuesday to rename the LPS District Office after...
LINCOLN, NE
Scorching record highs today just the beginning of a heat wave to come

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we'll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won't be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
HASTINGS, NE
Inflation will be making Nebraska State Fair food more expensive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As inflation continues to impact grocery stores and gas stations, it will also impact fair food this year at the Nebraska State Fair. Lindsey Koepke, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, said they're doing everything they can to keep prices low so families can afford to go.
NEBRASKA STATE
New Nebraska roads center expected to give drivers more immediate info on hazards

A new Nebraska Department of Transportation operations center in Omaha should provide drivers with more immediate information on hazards along Nebraska's highways and interstates. State officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the center, which is essentially a merger of the department's previous two operation centers — with one...
OMAHA, NE
Lawsuit accuses Costco of violating Nebraska animal-welfare laws

In a newly filed lawsuit, Costco has been accused of violating animal-welfare laws in Nebraska and Iowa for allegedly raising chickens that grow so fast they cannot stand under their own weight and die. The complaint — filed by two shareholders in Superior Court in King County, Washington, where Costco...
NEBRASKA STATE
Ricketts opposes gas tax holiday, calls it a 'Band-aid'

Gov. Pete Ricketts hit the brakes Monday on the idea of using a gas tax holiday to give Nebraska drivers relief from rising fuel prices. He said such a solution would only be temporary and, whether done by the federal government or the state, would leave the state short of money to maintain and expand its roads and bridges.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Ricketts, NDOT announce new state operations center

OMAHA – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, together with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), held a press conference to announce the formation of the new State Operations Center (SOC), based in Omaha. This spring, NDOT's State Operations Center and the District 2 Operations Center merged to create one centralized...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska towns hit record-high temps

Three Nebraskan towns reached new record highs for Monday, June 13th. There were no record high temps in the panhandle, but a few surrounding towns broke their previous daily records. The National Weather Service out of North Platte Nebraska recorded some record high temperatures for June, with North Platte, Broken...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Severe weather threat for western Nebraska Sunday

SIDNEY - Five years after the largest severe weather outbreak in recent memory, the Nebraska Panhandle is under the gun again for possible strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday. Although, storms are not expected to be at the level they were five years ago, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
SIDNEY, NE
Tornado Watch Issued Until 10 PM

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 345 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 335 PM CDT SAT JUN 11 2022 TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER CASS COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SARPY SAUNDERS SEWARD STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE $$
NORMAN, NE
Nebraska hospitals announce alliance to strengthen rural health care

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association and the Nebraska Rural Health Association are teaming up to amplify the voice of rural hospitals and health clinics across Nebraska. The partnership aims to increase health care access and quality for more than 620,000 Nebraskans in rural communities. "The Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE

