ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Route 53 near Lewis University for hours. The Will...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner identifies 25-year-old man killed after wrong way, high-speed crash near Harvard

The coroner’s office has identified a 25-year-old man who was killed last week when he drove at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic, causing a head-on crash near Harvard. An autopsy performed Monday showed that Ivan Avina, 25, of Harvard, died as a result of blunt trauma, according to McHenry […] The post Coroner identifies 25-year-old man killed after wrong way, high-speed crash near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheaton police respond to 'false report'

WHEATON, Ill. - A large police presence in suburban Wheaton Wednesday night turned out to be nothing. The city of Wheaton tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road (Route 38). The city advised the public to...
WHEATON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braidwood, IL
City
Romeoville, IL
Romeoville, IL
Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Accidents
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Will County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
Braidwood, IL
Crime & Safety
qrockonline.com

Naperville PD Releases Deadly Officer Involved Shooting Of Man Armed With Hatchet

Naperville police is showing the public video of a deadly officer-involved shooting of a man armed with a hatchet earlier this month. The footage shows the officer conducting a traffic stop June 3rd near Bond Street and McDowell Road. An unrelated vehicle pulled up and Edward Samaan got out and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer fires several shots and Samaan falls to the ground. The officer is heard saying over the radio that he has just been attacked, shots were fired and to send a medic.
NAPERVILLE, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Police: Man had defaced firearm

A 21-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a defaced firearm. On Saturday night, around 10:56pm, Joliet Police were called to the 500 block of South DesPlaines Street due to a parking complaint, as the vehicle was parked in front of a fire hydrant. Shortly after arriving the driver exited the car and began to walk into a nearby alley. Officers made contact with the driver who attempted to give police a false name. The driver was eventually identified as Earnest Anderson. Anderson attempted to run from officers but was immediately apprehended. While being placed into custody, Anderson indicated that he possessed a handgun. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from Anderson’s waist. The serial numbers of the firearm appeared to have been defaced.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lewis University#The Will County Coroner
NBC Chicago

Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say. At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

High speed chase ends after crash on I-80 in Joliet

Illinois State Police are sharing details after a high-speed chase involving a suspect connected to a homicide on Monday afternoon. Just before 4:00 pm, Illinois State Police were notified of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Troopers attempted to make a stop at Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but the vehicle fled the scene. The suspect later crashed on Interstate 80 westbound near Water Street in Joliet. One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. No update has been provided on the injured person’s condition.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
timesnewsexpress.com

One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead. ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m. Authorities said one person...
COOK COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Man Charged With Murdering His Three Young Children Round Lake Beach

A man is charged in the killing of his three young children in far north suburban Round Lake Beach. Jason Karels faces three counts of first-degree-murder. Police say officers found five-year-old Bryant Karels, three-year-old Cassidy Karels, and two-year-old Gideon Karels dead inside a home Monday in the 200-block of East Camden Lane after receiving a request for a well-being check from their mother. Authorities say the father killed the children by drowning them. He was arrested later that evening following a police chase that ended in a crash off I-80 near Water Street in Joliet.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

16-year-old flown to the hospital after mini bike crash near McHenry

A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter after he crashed a mini bike in a residential neighborhood near McHenry Saturday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry Township Fire Protection District and Johnsburg Police Department responded around 9:46 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Finch Trail in unincorporated McHenry. […] The post 16-year-old flown to the hospital after mini bike crash near McHenry appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MCHENRY, IL
KAAL-TV

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids' drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) - A north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children, authorities said Tuesday. Jason E. Karels, 35, was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Monday...
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
959theriver.com

Police arrest Joliet Man Following Shooting on Oneida Street

Davonte Farries (28, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Reckless Conduct, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon. On June 10, 2022, at 1:51 PM, Officers responded to Ascension St...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother, 7 children injured after rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and seven children are hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hoffman Estates Sunday just after midnight. Illinois State Police said around 12:25 a.m., a trooper responded to a single-unit motor vehicle crash at I-90 eastbound near Milepost 61.The mother was driving a blue 2003 GMC Yukon with seven children, ranging from 1 to 14 years old, when she hit a left wall, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over.Four of the children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries and were then transferred to regional hospitals. One child was taken to Comers Children's Hospital in unknown condition. Two others along with the mother were taken to Saint Alexius Hospital in unknown condition. The two right lanes of I-90 eastbound near Milepost 61 were closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:26 a.m.No further information was immediately available. 
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy