Madison, WI

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

By Charlie Shortino
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours today. These storms could contain strong wind in excess of 70 mph, large hail and even a few tornadoes. A warm front is approaching from the southwest and it will provide the trigger for the development...

www.nbc15.com

nbc15.com

How to prepare for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With severe weather looking likely tonight, it’s important to know what to do before, during and after the storms to keep you as safe as possible. Before the storm is the time to make any preparations you need. That could be mean moving your yard furniture or putting your car into the garage. Make sure your phone is fully charged in case your lose power. This is also the time to stash flashlights, extra batteries, and phone chargers your storm shelter. It’s also a good idea to have something to protect your head like a sports helmet or pillow, and a pair of shoes in case damage occurs during the storm.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MG&E: Outages from Monday’s storms fall below 1,200

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric continues to clean up the damage caused by the severe weather that the swept through southern Wisconsin on Monday. A company statement indicated that approximately 1,200 of its customers remain without electricity. Already, though, crews have got the lights back on for over 23,500, or 95 percent, of them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Storms cause hundreds of additional outages throughout Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A second storm system caused hundreds of additional power outages — and headaches — for Madison-area residents Wednesday evening as utility crews continued working on restoring power for hundreds who’ve been in the dark since Monday. As of midnight Thursday morning, Madison Gas and Electric’s outage map reported 581 customers without power across the city. Outages were...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few strong/severe storms are possible late morning/early afternoon with the primary threat being damaging winds and hail. Heat and humidity will rise quickly this afternoon with highs in the upper 80′s. Upper 90′s both Tuesday and Wednesday with heat index values 105 - 110 degrees. Heat Advisories begin tomorrow at noon. It remain warm and dry toward the end of the week.
ROCKFORD, IL
City
Madison, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 10 miles west of Sauk City, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Rio, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Plain, Wyocena, Bluffview, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville and Okee. This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Under heat warning, thousands still without power in storm’s aftermath

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme heat matched with power outages are causing some Madison residents to worry about what’s next. Madison Gas & Electric reported Tuesday afternoon nearly 4,000 people are still without power. The utility said while many customers can expect to have lights back on by the evening, it also expects some outages to last until Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heat challenges electric crews restoring power in Monona after Monday’s storm

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot temperatures posed the biggest challenge to electric crews working to restore power for Madison-area residents two days after Monday’s storm. Madison Gas and Electric General Foreman Bob Harper said big trees caused the most damage because they fall and destroy electrical poles and wires.
MONONA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc struck by intense weather, widespread damage reported

OCONOMOWOC — Friday's hailstorm left the city covered in a sheen of ice with streets flooded and property damaged after an unexpected, severe and slow-moving weather event struck the area. Oconomowoc resident Dan Moldenhauer said he’d never seen anything like it before. He was on his way back from...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
#Severe Thunderstorms#First Alert#Heat Index#Tornado
nbc15.com

MGE: Severe weather could bring more outages to the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews shared an update early Wednesday morning as crews worked through the night to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses. As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, about 1,630 people are still without service. Crews are working to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...
OAKDALE, WI
captimes.com

Madison residents brave heat wave on heels of widespread storm damage

With a major heat wave moving through the state, and after Monday’s severe thunderstorm left many without power or with damage to their homes, Dane County has opened two cooling centers at the Alliant Energy Center and at Madison College on 1701 Wright St. The National Weather Service Milwaukee...
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Green The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Green County in south central Wisconsin * Until noon CDT. * At 1131 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroe, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Monroe, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Dayton, Browntown, Attica and Jordan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GREEN COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Massive Storm Leave Over 17,000 Madison Residents Without Power

Yesterday’s severe weather left over 17,000 people in the city of Madison without power, and saw over 300 trees blown down, many blocking roads and sidewalks. One of the largest instances of damage yesterday happened on the city’s east side, when an apartment building near the Dane County Airport had part of its roof blown off during the storm. City officials say that the roof had been redone a few years prior, and had been inspected by the city at the time.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

More heat means more roads buckling, WiDOT warns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Work crews are hitting the highways this week for repairs as reports come in of roads buckling from the extreme heat. At least four instances happened on Tuesday alone in the Madison area, the state’s Department of Transportation reported in a tweet. The agency also noted more reports coming from Columbia and Sauk counties.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

WTMJ Fleet Farm Storm Team Alert

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Waukesha counties until 6:45 p.m. Winds reaching up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail is to be expected, according to the National Weather Service. Interactive radar can be found here.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those were some of the scenes early Monday afternoon as heavy storms rolled through the region. A preliminary NWS report confirmed “numerous trees and powerlines” were toppled by the severe weather. The agency also relayed hearing of people on the eighth floor of a building seeing debris flying past their windows.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat

Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon. Dane County investigators have identified the person who was found dead on the side of a road near Oregon last week and released his cause of death.
DANE COUNTY, WI

