ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada

By Leroy Leo
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' (AMLX.O) treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.

The decision by Health Canada came with certain conditions, including the release of data from its global late-stage study of about 600 patients, which is expected in 2024, as well as additional studies.

ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, causes nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord to break down, affecting physical function and resulting in severe disability and death.

Nearly 3,000 Canadians are currently living with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the company said.

The approval for the drug, which will be sold in Canada under the brand Albrioza, is based on a mid-stage study in 137 patients and a long-term follow-up phase, which showed it slowed a decline in physical functioning among patients.

Shares of the company rose 5.7% to $14.30 in early trading.

In the United States, a decision on the drug, AMX0035, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected by Sept. 29.

The regulator had recently extended its review period by three months, citing the need for more time to review additional analyses of data from clinical studies.

The extension came after a meeting of its outside advisers declined to endorse the drug's approval, saying the clinical study data failed to establish it was effective against the disease. read more

The disease came under the spotlight in 2014 due to the "Ice Bucket Challenge", which involved people filming themselves pouring ice-cold water over their heads to raise awareness.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
People

FDA Approves New Drug to Treat Alopecia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug called baricitinib, an oral tablet that can restore hair growth, the agency announced Monday. The drug, made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is intended to be a treatment for people with alopecia areata. The skin disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans, is the second most common cause of hair loss and can leave people with patchy bald spots or the complete loss of all hair. For some, the condition only lasts for a few months before growing back, but for others it is permanent.
HEALTH
CBS News

First drug to treat hair loss disorder alopecia OK'd by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug called baricitinib as the first for treating severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year. Alopecia causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thefreshtoast.com

Cannabis And Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Are The Best Options?

Cannabis has long been touted for its anti-inflammatory properties, so it’s no surprise that it works well for rheumatoid arthritis. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of autoimmune disease caused by inflammation. It occurs when healthy cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Pharmaceuticals#Als#Amylyx Pharmaceuticals#Canadians
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Reuters

Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly...
POTUS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canada to end COVID vaccine mandate for domestic travel -CBC News

June 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. The government, which has faced criticism over ongoing pandemic restrictions,...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy