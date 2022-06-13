ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Blossom geometric art spirograph drawing tools

By Julian Horsey
 2 days ago
If you like to create geometric designs you may be interested in a new tool called the Blossom which takes the form of a spirograph drawing tool that creates professional geometric art. Launched by Kickstarter the project has already raised its required pledge goal making sure it jumps from concept into...

