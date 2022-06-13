ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0g928uIB00
A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report

On Saturday morning, injuries were reported following a head-on collision in Tyler. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Frankston Highway (State Highway 155) and S. Southwest Loop 323 [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g928uIB00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Hotel destroyed in East Texas fire

KILGORE, Texas - An East Texas hotel is in ruins Tuesday morning after a major fire. The blaze broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at the Best Western Inn on Highway 259 in Kilgore. A resident of the hotel says when he opened his door, he was immediately hit...
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Tx#S Southwest Loop 323#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#Texas Accident News
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Woman Jailed For Spitting In Casket

Authorities arrested a Quitman woman after walking into a Tyler funeral home, going up to a casket, and spitting on the corpse inside. They charged 51-year-old Laurie Lynn Hinds with abuse of a corpse, a state jail felony. Witnesses said Hines had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified the woman who died in a crash the morning of Thursday, June 9. Jessica Sabrina Clayton, 48, of Rusk was killed after her 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe went into a skid left the road, rolled and hit a tree line according to DPS.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Overturned 18-wheeler closes FM 14 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking FM 14 in Wood County, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said this happened approximately half a mile south of Highway 37 and is blocking both lanes. FM 14 is closed at that location. TxDOT is on the way to help with traffic control. No information has […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview police searching for runaway teenage girl

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway. Police said Wednesday morning that Miya Grammer was last seen in Longview and she is 5-feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Police said they don't know what was wearing “when she left her residence.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview police looking for 16-year-old runaway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway. According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Miya Grammer was last seen at her home. Authorities do not know what Grammer was wearing when she left her residence.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Little Texas concert at Great Texas Balloon Race considered homecoming for Longview natives

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s Saturday night concert at the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview is considered a homecoming for two Longview natives in the country music group Little Texas. Porter Howell, lead guitarist and lead vocalist, graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1983, while Duane Propes, bassist and vocalist, graduated from Longview High School in 1985.
LONGVIEW, TX
Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a motor vehicle accident in Tyler led to traffic delays. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323 just after 3 p.m. in response to a traffic collision [...]
KLTV

Daylight reveals damage to Kilgore hotel following major fire

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Raina Tachias about The Great Texas Balloon Race Duck Drop happening Friday and Saturday in Longview. The drop is in honor of her husband Jim Tachias who died in 2019. He was involved in the race for many years. WEBXTRA: Parking, traffic situation to...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Barbecue Joints Named in Best Big City Barbecue List

Barbecue is a special food for Texans. Doesn't matter if its brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausage, barbecue chicken, whatever, if it's pit smoked, we will eat it. East Texas has several great places to get barbecue like Bodacious Bar-B-Q, Spring Creek Barbecue, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, Brisket Love and many, many, many others. A new list came out recently featuring five East Texas Barbecue joints with a couple you could call hidden gems.
LONGVIEW, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy