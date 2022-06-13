ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

Gunderson House remains prominent with community support

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
The Kenyon Leader
The Kenyon Leader
 2 days ago

Members and supporters of the Kenyon Area Historical Society gathered on the Gunderson House’s front porch for a potluck meal before joining the annual meeting.

KAHS Treasurer Dan Rechtzigel proudly stated to those attending the June 6 meeting all special events members hosted generated a profit, from $100 to $3,000.

Special events held in 2021 included the following:

• June 17 — A Gathering at the Gunderson House was attended by around 50 people. The Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Department provided a 35-minute program and Goodhue County Dairy Princesses provided ice cream. The free will offering brought in $186.

• June 26 — The garden tour of six gardens started at the Gunderson House, where Brian Homeier of Home and Harvest answered questions and acquainted attendees of their business. Approximately 30 people attended, and $170 in funds was raised.

• Aug. 20-22 — Members hosted a garage sale during Rose Fest and offered tours of the house for those interested. A total of $3,144 was raised from both the garage sale and tours.

• Sept. 18 — After having to cancel the 2020 Oktoberfest celebration, members were able to host the event this year, raising a total of $1,579.

• Oct. 9 — People had the opportunity to learn more about the history of 10 more Kenyon inhabitants in the Cemetery Walk. Donations added up to $133 from this event.

• The 2021 Christmas ornament was an aerial view of the Gunderson House, taken by Randy Van de Loo. Sales added up to $684 from the ornament.

• Dec. 12 — KAHS annual Christmas cookies and treats event included a pre-ordering option in 2021, giving shoppers the flexibility to pick up their items the first Saturday in December, or selecting from the variety of cookies available. The event was postponed to that following Sunday due to weather, but brought in $1,317.

During her report, secretary Cora Lee Monroe said KAHS has received several donations from the Ted Ferris family, the Tom Gard family, and many local people. A total of $10,675 in general donations were given from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, along with $45 in memorial donations, and $359 in tours and tour donations within that same time frame.

After reading the annual treasurer’s report, Rechtzigel asked board member Mary Danielson-Gates to explain the $6 in Amazon Smile donations.

Danielson-Gates said those who frequent online shopping on Amazon should consider typing ‘Amazon Smile’ in the search bar and selecting the ‘Kenyon Area Historical Society’ as the charity. By shopping at smile.amazon.com, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a designated charitable organization.

Due to its nonprofit status, Rechtzigel said the KAHS was eligible to apply for grant funds through Goodhue County to offset lost revenue since many events were canceled in 2020. Rechtzigel said funds were determined based on the difference of what was lost by not holding the fundraising events.

Among other new items, Monroe said was the presentation of Wold’s Historic Structures Report featuring recommendations for improvements to the Gunderson House. Monroe said members discussed and prioritized the house upgrades, allowing them to apply for grant money. Upgrades include repairing, sanding and painting the roof over the small porch on the east and doing some tuck pointing on the chimney.

Rechtzigel added the historic structures report was required before KAHS could apply for any projects to the house. The city received a grant for the group to come in and do a thorough look at the house, which allows for the application for legacy grants.

Monroe said members plan to put a box on an outside post near the Gunderson House with information and contacts regarding the house.

Acknowledging Kevin Anderson’s resignation from the board, president Robert Peterson commended Anderson for all the work he has put into the KAHS and instructed attendees to give him a big round of applause.

Peterson also mentioned the KAHS will host another garage sale during Rose Fest, this time only from Thursday through Friday. Those looking to donate collectible and antique items or money can call Peterson at 507-458-6778.

The Kenyon Leader

The Kenyon Leader

Kenyon, MN
The Kenyon Leader has been serving Goodhue County since 1885 and publishes Wednesdays & online at www.TheKenyonLeader.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/the_kenyon_leader/

