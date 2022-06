An economic development bill is one of the major pieces of legislation Massachusetts state lawmakers will take up in the next few weeks. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is trying to instill a sense of urgency about the $4 billion economic development legislation he filed earlier this year – a catch-all bill that funds a range of programs and initiatives such as brownfields cleanup, new infrastructure, and job training. It would be paid for through traditional borrowing by the state and with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

