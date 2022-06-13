LANSING TWP. — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Lansing Township Police responded at 1:35 p.m. Sunday to U.S. 127 near Michigan Avenue for a report of a crash, according to a press release.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old man from Ohio, rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from Lansing Township Police.

His passenger, a 40-year-old Ohio woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the release. Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to police.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Motorcyclist killed, woman critically injured in crash on US 127