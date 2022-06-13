ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Creek, Incred-A-Bowl go to OP planning commission

By Charlie Keegan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMrem_0g9261lt00

The owners of two Overland Park, Kansas, landmarks will ask planning commissioners for permission to move forward with developments at a meeting Monday afternoon.

First is a proposal to build townhouses on a piece of empty land behind the former Incred-A-Bowl family fun center near 151st Street and Antioch Road. The proposal does not involve the Incred-A-Bowl building itself.

In May, the city’s planning commission tabled a decision on the proposal after giving developers guidance to adjust their plan. The revised plans reduce the size of one townhouse building from four units to two units; modifying the total number of units from 20 to 18. The proposal still includes a total of five buildings.

People currently living next to the site oppose the plan. They argue townhouses will lead to increased traffic, noise and light pollution. They point out the owner has let the former Incred-A-Bowl building fall into disrepair and wonder how he’ll care for the townhouses.

Rezoning the land for townhouses will require approval from both the planning commission today and the city council another day.

Discussion about Deer Creek Golf Course is the last item on the agenda. Earlier in the year, city council members denied a proposal to build an apartment complex where the clubhouse sits. The property owner said that proposal was the only way to generate revenue to keep the golf course open. As a result, GreatLifeKC closed the course April 1.

Now, the owners want to split part of the course into 68 lots for single family homes. The plan leaves the majority of the golf course empty as it is in a floodplain and consistently sees issues with flooding and erosion along Tomahawk Creek.

Plotting the land for single family homes only requires approval from the planning commission.

A group of homeowners in the area opposed to the idea plans to speak out at Monday’s meeting citing concerns about the character of the neighborhood, increased traffic and more.

Today’s planning commission meets at 1:30 p.m. at city hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas. The meeting is open to the public.

Comments / 0

 

